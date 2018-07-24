We don’t often find time to go on real dates, but recently I made my husband take me on a coffee date for the first of what will become a monthly and mandatory budget meeting.
We don't have much debt, but we do have two remaining loans to pay off, we spend too much money on things we don’t need and don’t track our finances very well. Our total household income has changed recently to where I told him we needed to “check ourselves before we wreck ourselves.” This meeting was the start of what I’m doing about it.
Before the meeting
I had every intention of researching Dave Ramsey and other budget experts for a jam-packed agenda to start things off on the right foot. That didn’t happen...because, life. What I did find time to do was send my husband a Microsoft Outlook meeting request so it was official, search budget templates in Microsoft Excel and pull two examples that seemed like ones we could talk through.
During the meeting
At first, I wasn’t looking forward to going as much as I originally was. Our daughter hadn’t slept much the night before, and my husband and I hadn’t really connected much all week due to various evening activities. So it seemed almost awkward to have a forced conversation about our finances. But we worked together, asked hard questions and got to show off our adult knowledge and skills. Bonus: It was in a setting without our kids so we actually got a lot done. My husband reviewed the Mint app on his phone. If you haven't heard of Mint before, it's a free personal finance application that lets you manage your finances from one easy place (in our case, from our phones). After his review, he said I had to spend less at Target, and we took a closer look at the basics of our monthly income versus expenses. We circled areas we could research to reduce cost, and we began lists of projected expenses to factor into the next few months. These include our son needing new glasses and the next home project I want. We discussed two short-term and two long-term goals, and put them in writing.
After the meeting
It could have been the caffeine, which I don’t always indulge in, but boy was I excited! And I have to admit, seeing my husband in somewhat work mode and using investment terms and acronyms I was unfamiliar with was pretty cute. Plus, we learned a lot from each other. We’ll continue to make these joint decisions going forward. But the best is the feeling we both now have about how positive the future of our finances — and general relationship — will be. Working commonly toward these goals makes us feel warm and fuzzy for sure.
We already set up next month's meeting date and agenda, including homework for each of us beforehand. I haven’t felt this hopeful for the two of us since our honeymoon.
***
Blair Bonczynski lives in Omaha with her husband, Matt, and their two children: Reid, 4, and Brandis, 1. By day, she does marketing and communications for the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools Office. By night, Blair can often be found on the bottom of a playroom doggy pile.
