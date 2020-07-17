I'm not a fan of video games, but I am totally fine with my kids playing Minecraft. Here's why.

If my kids aren’t doing their daily chores, Facetiming their friends or getting some socially-distanced activity outside, they are on Minecraft.
Watching my middle school students and my own kids explore Minecraft for the last few years had me wondering how such a simple game could have such a following. Really, you’re just building with blocks, right? It wasn't really my thing, but I have learned to embrace Minecraft for a few reasons.
Sibling bonding
My stepson is 20 and my daughter is 9. You wouldn’t imagine they'd have a favorite common interest in Minecraft, but they do. They visit each other’s realms, especially when they’re living apart.
Last Christmas, my stepson came home to visit us and also my daughter’s Minecraft world. Disguised as Pirate Captain Storms, he went through her world and rallied his troops, threatening to destroy her land. At first she was distraught, trying to figure out who hacked into her world, but he eventually shared his secret. They still laugh about the “Captain Storms” prank. Of course, this is not something you should encourage your children to try with strangers, but my daughter has a good sense of humor and loved that her brother brought his imaginary persona into her world.
Social distancing with friends
Both of my kids find time to play Minecraft online with their peers since they haven’t been able to see them in person. Facetime or Messenger Kids is fun for a moment, but exploring and building in Minecraft builds imagination while sharing stories and socializing.
I love hearing my daughter and her fourth grade friends laughing and creating on Minecraft. About once a week, a mom will text our group chat with just “Minecraft?” and our kids will have some time to play and chat.
Beginning coding
As an educator, I believe that curriculum should have an added technology component that transforms learning. That means we shouldn’t just put worksheets online but allow students to create, explore and build. I love watching my daughter learn beginning coding with Minecraft tutorials to make skins and special designs. In fact, she recently created superhero logos with Minecraft blocks. Minecraft is a simple program to introduce beginning coding for kids.
Imagination and education
I am not the biggest video game fan. However, I can get on board with Minecraft. There’s no script. Kids (and adults) can virtually create anything in the world of Minecraft. As a teacher, I’ve seen students create entire college football stadiums (including the locker rooms with players’ names). One former student created an entire intricate world based on a novel we read in class. The possibilities and connections to learning with Minecraft are endless.
Minecraft may not be my go-to activity in my rare free time, but my kids and students love it. I have started to understand why. Minecraft is a way to build connection at home and virtually with socially-distanced friends. It also introduces kids to computer coding and endless creative possibilities.
I won’t be pulling the plug on Minecraft anytime soon!
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
