John Rosemond: Find a form of school that works for your kids this fall. One size doesn't fit all

Q: Our 9-year-old has just learned he is not going back to school on schedule in the fall. Instead, he will be doing distance learning by computer and home instruction.

We had to do this for the last six weeks of the last school term, and he did not like it at all. Up until now, he has loved school and been a great student. To homeschool him, I had to take a leave of absence from my job, but I’m just not suited to it, it seems.

Our family can squeak by without a second income, so that’s not the primary issue, but I feel like we’re caught between a rock and a hard place. It looks like I have to quit my job, and my son is very upset that he won’t be going back to school. He cries about it, isn’t sleeping well some nights and is beginning to develop some obedience issues. Do you have any ideas for me?

A: Over the last several months, I’ve been bombarded by folks who are describing similar problems. I’ll tell you what I’ve told them, but keep in mind, a one-size-fits-all answer does not exist.