John Rosemond: How to make sure the 'terrible twos' end at 2

One of my books, “Making the ‘Terrible’ Twos Terrific!,” has recently become a bestseller in China, of all places. Seriously! What sorts of problems are Chinese parents having with their toddlers? The same problems American, French, Russian, Australian, Nigerian, Brazilian, Czech and parents of all other nationalities are having with theirs, that’s what.

Human nature is human nature, folks. Children do not come into the world civilized; rather, they must be civilized. They must be taught to accept submission to legitimate authority, for starters. They must be taught respect for the property and persons of others. They must be taught to control their impulses, because most of their innate impulses are destructive and self-serving. They must be taught to accept “no” for an answer, to wait in line and that they aren’t the best at everything or even most things. None of that comes easy for a toddler, which is why toddlers scream so much. And by the way, their screams are all screams of pain, because nothing is more painful than having to accept that you are not God or even a god.