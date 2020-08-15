Parents are facing tough decisions in pandemic, so just do the best for your family

Every day parents are bombarded with conflicting coronavirus advice.
So, it’s not surprising they feel scared and worried about decisions they’re making regarding their children, especially when it concerns school, says Dr. Alison DeLizza, a postdoctoral psychology fellow in the department of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“It’s so hard to know what is the right thing to do,’’ she says.
There are no easy answers, either. Raising your kids in a coronavirus pandemic isn’t exactly covered in child-rearing books.
So give yourself a break, DeLizza tells parents. Practice self-compassion. Know that you are trying to do the right thing for your family.
It doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent if you flail at times.
“It just means you’re a human being and this is hard,’’ DeLizza says.
Besides being kind to yourself, remember:
It’s important not to do this alone. Talk with your partner, other parents, your parents or friends — whomever can provide a good support system. Sharing can help you realize you’re not alone, DeLizza says.
For unbiased information, DeLizza recommends consulting the American Academy of Pediatrics website. She also likes the Clay Center for Healthy Young Minds for tips on talking with your kids about the virus and resources on schooling.
Make sure you take care of yourself. It’s natural for parents to put their kids first. But your well-being and health is just as important. Get enough sleep and find ways to keep moving.
DeLizza has seen parents benefit from what she calls “micro practices for wellness.”
This involves finding brief — 30-second to one-minute — things to do to help you calm down in the moment and recenter.
Consistently stop and take some deep breaths in the slow moments of your day, she advises. Maybe take a few seconds to smell the coffee before you wake up the kids and start breakfast or breathe deeply right before the kids pile into the car after school and the chaos begins.
That’s assuming your kids are in school. That’s not a given if there is a COVID-19 outbreak or you decided to do online learning from home.
Don’t beat yourself up worrying about the what-ifs if you’ve made the decision to send your kids to school. It may be a financial necessity or what you think is best for your child. You are the expert regarding your family, DeLizza says.
If you decide that home learning is the best option, you also don’t need to fret that your child’s future will be compromised. Kids are like sponges, DeLizza says, and constantly learning.
Baking and cooking can help with math and chemistry, art and music teach math, and reading will provide all sorts of knowledge. Podcasts and documentaries are educational, too.
“Just because it might not look the same, and they’re not necessarily sitting in a classroom being lectured, doesn’t mean they aren’t learning,’’ DeLizza says. “If keeping your kids home, if that is what keeps them safe, know you aren’t ruining your kids.
“Kids are incredibly resilient. They know how to bounce back, sometimes better than we do as adults.’’
Be honest with your kids about what’s happening, but do it in an age-appropriate way. A kindergartner doesn’t need to know every single detail — just that there is a virus that makes people sick and you are doing everything you can to keep them safe.
“It’s important not to have conversations when you are in the middle of being really panicked about it,’’ DeLizza says. “Do it when you can remain calm and reassuring. Even though they are super resilient, they still need a sense of security. If they see you are freaked out about it, they will get freaked out about it.’’
Save moments of panic for when the kids are at school, asleep or outside, she says. And if you are feeling overwhelmed, talk with your primary care physician and accept a referral for help, if necessary.
DeLizza talks with lots of parents who are trying to figure out what’s right for their children. She reminds them that if a decision proves wrong, it doesn’t mean they are bad parents. They are doing the best they can in a situation where no one knows how it’s all going to play out.
“This is a really, really hard time,’’ she says. “I think it comes back to that self-compassion. We are just trying to do what we can with the information that we have.’’
