Parents are facing tough decisions in pandemic, so just do the best for your family

Make sure you take care of yourself. It’s natural for parents to put their kids first. But your well-being and health is just as important. Get enough sleep and find ways to keep moving.

DeLizza has seen parents benefit from what she calls “micro practices for wellness.”

This involves finding brief — 30-second to one-minute — things to do to help you calm down in the moment and recenter.

Consistently stop and take some deep breaths in the slow moments of your day, she advises. Maybe take a few seconds to smell the coffee before you wake up the kids and start breakfast or breathe deeply right before the kids pile into the car after school and the chaos begins.

That’s assuming your kids are in school. That’s not a given if there is a COVID-19 outbreak or you decided to do online learning from home.

Don’t beat yourself up worrying about the what-ifs if you’ve made the decision to send your kids to school. It may be a financial necessity or what you think is best for your child. You are the expert regarding your family, DeLizza says.

If you decide that home learning is the best option, you also don’t need to fret that your child’s future will be compromised. Kids are like sponges, DeLizza says, and constantly learning.