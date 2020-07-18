Tips for picking out the perfect stroller for you and baby
Tips for picking out the perfect stroller for you and baby

It's an item you'll be pushing — and toting around — for years. A well-made stroller doesn't just make it more pleasant to get your little ones out and about; it can also be a lifesaver if an accident should occur. Here, we share some of our favorite tips for choosing the right stroller for you:

• Look for models that meet U.S. safety standards.

• Other smart features for rough terrain: a lockable front wheel, hand-operated brakes and good suspension.

• Talk with friends and ask to test-drive their strollers with your child aboard as a starting point.

• Ask parents which accessories are useful and which can be easily skipped.

• Test-drive your three top models in the store with your child aboard.

• Fold and unfold the stroller and see if you can carry it comfortably with one hand.

• Check that the stroller fits in your vehicle.

• Don’t be afraid to consider a used model. The workout a stroller gets before a child outgrows it is minimal, plus functionality doesn’t change that much from year to year.

Looking for a jogging stroller? Here are some tips:

• If you’re a jogger, invest in a true jogging stroller with fat inflatable tires that help absorb bumps.

• Chose a model with good head support for an infant age six months or younger and stick with smooth surfaces until your child can support his or her head.

• Wear a safety strap attached to the stroller around your wrist, especially when running downhill.

• If stroller wheels are removable, check the locking system before heading out.

• Carry a piece of muslin or a light blanket as a makeshift sun canopy.

