You know the scene: You're enjoying a nice walk with your family when you look over to find your toddler grabbing and stuffing every rock they can find in their pockets.
Of course, they refuse to let go of said rocks. So what to do? Turn those nature walk finds into easy photo holders.
Here's what you'll need:
• Child's palm-sized rock
• White paint markers
• White floral wire
• Photo
Here's what you do:
1. Wash your rock selections. Tip: The best rocks are about the size of the palm of your child's hand.
2. Use a white paint marker to draw your own pattern.
3. Wrap the floral wire around the rock. Optional: hot glue in place.
4. Curl the top of the wire, stopping 3-4 inches from the top of the rock.
5. Print the photos you wish to display. Tip: Wallet size or 4x6 work well, or take new ones with an instant camera.
***
This article originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
