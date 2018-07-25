Ear infections are one of the most common reasons why parents take their kids to see a doctor.
An ear infection is an inflammation of the middle ear, which can be from a virus or bacteria that causes fluid to build up behind the eardrum. Anyone at any age can get an ear infection, but they are most often seen in children, since a child’s immune system is not as effective as an adult’s.
How can you tell if your child has an ear infection?
If your child does not have the ability to talk, there are some specific things to look for, including tugging or pulling at the ears, fussiness and crying, a fever (especially in younger children) and issues with balance.
What kinds of ear infections are there?
There are three kinds of ear infections, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Each infection has a different combination of symptoms.
1. Acute otitis media is the most common ear infection. Parts of the middle ear are infected and swollen, and fluid is trapped behind the eardrum. This causes pain in the ear. Your child might also have a fever.
2. Otitis media with effusion sometimes happens after an ear infection has run its course and fluid stays trapped behind the eardrum. A child with OME may have no symptoms, but a doctor will be able to see the fluid behind the eardrum with a special instrument.
3. Chronic otitis media with effusion happens when fluid remains in the middle ear for a long time or returns over and over again. This type of ear infection makes it harder for children to fight new infections and can affect their hearing.
Some things to remember about ear infections:
• If you think your child has an ear infection, take him or her to your family doctor.
• Ear infections are often painful, and it is important to keep your sick child comfortable. You may want to alternate ibuprofen with Tylenol every four hours to alleviate your child’s pain. Your family doctor or pharmacist can advise you on the right dose of pain relief medication for your child.
• Most children outgrow ear infections and have undamaged ears and normal hearing.
***
Dr. David Sjulin is a staff otolaryngologist at Boys Town National Research Hospital. Read more about Dr. Sjulin here.
