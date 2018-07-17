Toddlers love running their toy vehicles through dirt and sand. When rain drives creative play indoors, pull out the finger paints and let the kids make some tracks in a more permanent way — on paper, of course!
WHAT YOU NEED
• 1 large roll kraft paper
• 1 roll white paper
• Masking tape
• Washable finger paint
• Toy dinosaurs
• Toy cars
INSTRUCTIONS
1. On a hard surface, roll out two sheets of kraft paper to desired length. Tape to the floor (or table) with masking tape.
2. On top of kraft paper, roll out one sheet of white paper, long enough to stay within the kraft paper area.
3. Pour small blobs of finger paint onto paper plates or in various spots directly on the white paper.
4. Let the kids drive toy cars, trucks and trains through the paint to make tire tracks or walk the dinosaurs through the paint to make footprints.
5. Allow paint to dry. When dry, hang the art or cut paper to desired size to display or make into homemade cards (works great for birthday thank-yous!)
HELPFUL TIPS: Use washable paints; dress your kids in clothes that can get messy (and don't bother with shoes or socks), or even better, have them wear a swimsuit for easy wash-off in the tub or shower.
***
This article originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.