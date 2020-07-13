For the past week, our family’s early bird — my 8-year-old daughter, Mara — has been dragging herself out of bed later and later each morning.
We are used to her 10-year-old brother, Declan, sleeping in on any non-school days. But, Mara while not necessarily bright eyed and bushy tailed, is usually awake — school or — not by 8 a.m.
At first, I attributed her sleepiness to late nights hunting fireflies or playing around with her Hatchimals before bedtime, but it turns out the culprit has been a book. A series of books, to be more precise.
Back in April when we were in the thick of sheltering in place and I had no idea when the public libraries would be reopening, the kids were reading us out of house and home. Thankfully, our local bookstore was still operating curbside pick-up, so I placed an order. A few things I put in the cart were books from the Lemony Snicket series, “A Series of Unfortunate Events."
We already had the first two of the 13-book series since Declan had taken an interest in them. I figured picking up a few more would keep him occupied for a while. Declan was so caught up in the story that I was able to use each book as leverage to get chores and extra school work done. (Yes, I was actually able to use books as a bartering tool with my child. Wild, I know. I’m sure there’s an expiration date on this method, but I'm taking advantage of it until then.)
At the time, Mara was completely uninterested in reading about the misadventures of the Baudelaire children along with her brother. I believe her exact words were, “It’s not really my thing.” But that all changed during our recent visit to see family in Omaha.
My dad — her Papa— gifted her with the first book in the series. We had a long drive back to Chicago the next day and she had already read everything during the drive to Omaha. With no other options, she gave Lemony Snicket a chance.
She ended up devouring it. When we got home, she wanted to know where Declan had put the rest of the books. And that is when she started staying up late at night to read what evil schemes Count Olaf was hatching and how Violet, Klaus and Sunny managed to survive his latest fiendish plot.
Mara has always been a bookworm. Since the crib, she has been sleeping with paper friends. Some kids have security blankets or special "stuffies" they need with them at night, but Mara had a board book copy of "Goodnight Moon."
The only thing that has changed over the years is her ability to read and autonomy when it comes to putting out the light. My husband and I are stumped as to how to stand between our daughter and her love of reading in order to get a good night’s sleep.
But, hey, it’s summer. At the rate Mara’s consuming the series, we’ll be more than ready for lights out rules at the start of school.
