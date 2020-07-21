Work-from-home parents have it hard this summer with routines, screen time limits and fun

“Can we play video games?”is a question I feel like I’m constantly fielding these days. And between COVID precautions and the work I missed during the severest part of lockdown that I’m now trying to catch up on, my answer is usually yes.
Working from home with five kids between the ages of 3 and 13 is a struggle during normal circumstances. Either I’m entertaining the toddler or I’m running from middle school event to sporting activity and everything in between. But now, during these unprecedented times of social distancing, all of my kids are home all the time. They're arguing, wrestling, laughing and needing me every second of every day. We’re all just constantly on top of each other and I am fighting endless distractions to get the bare minimum of work accomplished.
This summer is about survival. With my husband back at work full-time, it’s just the kids and I during the day. Lunch has been a free for all. My house is in total chaos and disrepair. My expectations for my kids have eased as much as my expectations for what I’m able to accomplish work-wise every day. I've had to shift my parenting style completely, including relaxing my standards and give up the rules and regulations I've always used to guide our screen time in an effort to revive my own career. It’s hard and disappointing, but this is our reality — and the reality of many families.
On top of it all, I’ve had to give up the memory-making activities I usually look forward to during the summer months. Instead of long days at the pool and meet-ups with friends, we’ve stayed home, locked ourselves inside and grappled for some sort of routine.
Every morning I make a list of activities and chores for the kiddos, but if I’m able to get busy with work, that list goes unchecked and unaccomplished. Other days, I’m constantly interrupted and work falls by the wayside as I referee sibling squabbles and assuage mom guilt by jumping into a baking or craft project with them. Our usually very active season has been spent in pajamas and sweats as the kids treat video games like their full-time job and I am barely meeting deadlines and letting go of every non-essential aspect to my business.
The hard part is that even while we are living in this alternative reality, I still don’t feel like I’m making progress in any direction. When I do manage to make forward momentum with work, the kids have been ignored and abandoned. When I put work aside and give my children my complete attention, my career slides even further backwards. Instead of finding that coveted, mythical balance of work and home, I spend most days feeling like an epic failure in every aspect.
And I know I’m not the only working-from-home mom right now fighting this losing battle.
My only consolation is that our current way of life will not last forever. The pandemic will eventually pass, and schedules, school and activities will resume. One day, I’ll have a quiet home again — at least part of the day — and I’ll be able to resume work as usual and home life with all the energy and attention my kids, husband and house deserve.
Until then, good luck mamas. There are a million things to worry about on top of a global pandemic and you’re making it work. That’s something to be proud of. We’re surviving these tough times, no matter how hard they may be. Stay strong. Stay vigilant. And give yourself grace upon grace when the screen time stacks up and routine and chore schedules are forgotten about in an effort to put food on the table.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!