It's summer, which means lots of outdoor play. And with the coronavirus pandemic, people might be spending even more time outside.
Additionally, many school and club camps are taking place outdoors to keep kids and young athletes safe from the virus. While having a more ventilated and spacious area outside is great, it also means gaining heat and humidity.
Heat combined with exercise increases the body’s temperature, which puts participants at risk of overheating. Here are some tips to help your child stay safe and cool during outdoor summer play and training.
1. Enjoy time outside in the morning. The warmest part of the day is 12 to 6 p.m., with 3 p.m. being the hottest. To avoid the midday sun, try having playtime in the morning. Or, if your school, sports academy or club allows young athletes to select training times, attend an early session if possible. Additionally, remember to play or work out in shaded areas when possible.
2. Wear the right type of clothing. Be sure to check the weather before heading out so you know how to dress. Wearing light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing during playtime and exercise will help keep your child more comfortable. Cotton clothing tends to be more breathable than other materials. Don't forget to apply sunscreen to skin that is exposed to the sun.
3. Stay hydrated. Make sure to encourage your child to drink before they are thirsty. Regular hydration helps regulate the body temperature. Water should be your child's first option, but sports drink can also help cool the body.
Working out in the heat is more taxing, making your heart rate rise faster. Make sure to provide enough water and encourage your child to take rest breaks planned by you or their coaches in a shaded area. If an athlete is on their own, make sure they plan shaded rest breaks to assist in combating the heat and humidity.
Even if you’re taking these precautions, pay attention to dizziness, headaches, visual problems, weakness or fatigue. Heat exhaustion can be serious, so make sure your child reports these symptoms to you or their coaches.
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
