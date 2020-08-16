Billionaire Walter Scott steps aside after three decades leading Omaha's 'board of directors'

“We will continue to be involved in education and good ideas for Omaha,” said Calvin Sisson, president and CEO of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation.

Scott said the board of his foundation held a retreat five years ago and made plans to continue its work long after he is gone. He said the foundation’s board will respect his longtime interests but also be flexible to meet the community’s future needs.

In the meantime, he said he hopes to “live long enough to see the fruits of my philanthropy.” He said he’s guided by the words of the man he succeeded as Kiewit’s CEO.

“Peter Kiewit’s admonition was it is more difficult to give away money intelligently than it is to make it in the first place,” he said. “In the time I have left, I’m trying my best to invest in Omaha as intelligently as possible.”

Scott said as he looks to Omaha’s future, he remains bullish. He said he believes that the nation’s midsized cities “are the future,” and that Omaha is already a step or two ahead of its peers.

“But a city is always an unfinished project,” he said, “so we keep looking for new opportunities to improve Omaha.”