Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s leaders will have more flexibility in deciding whether to buy back the company’s own stock because of a policy change approved by the directors of the Omaha-based investment conglomerate.
Berkshire said Tuesday that its board authorized Chairman and Chief Executive Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger to repurchase stock “at any time” if they agree that its price is below the stock’s “intrinsic value, conservatively determined.”
That standard replaces the previous policy that allowed buybacks only when Berkshire’s stock price was less than 20 percent higher than its book value.
Any such buybacks would not happen until Berkshire reports its second-quarter financial results. That is scheduled to happen after the stock market closes on Aug. 3, the company said.
Book value is an accounting calculation of the value of a company’s assets minus its liabilities. Buffett uses “intrinsic value” as a measure of the company’s value as an ongoing business. Determining intrinsic value is a more subjective process.
Buffett has said that accounting changes in recent years have made book value a less accurate way to determine Berkshire’s true value.
Some shareholders have called on Berkshire to use some of its excess cash — currently more than $100 billion — to buy up shares. If that were to happen, the value of the remaining Berkshire shares would increase, all other things being equal.
Buffett has said that he would buy back shares aggressively if the price were right but that stockholders should know when that might happen so they could decide whether to keep their shares, buy more or sell them.
He also has said that having a large amount of cash gives him the flexibility to make major acquisitions of businesses for Berkshire, although in recent years there have been few such large transactions because of high values of many businesses and the presence of many competing buyers.
Berkshire said the company would continue to keep a cash supply of at least $20 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns the Omaha World-Herald.
