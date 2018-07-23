TD Ameritrade reported Monday it had net income of $451 million, or 79 cents per share, in the three months that ended June 30 on revenue of $1.38 billion, the first quarter that includes full results from its acquisition of Scottrade.
The Omaha-based discount brokerage’s three-month net income was up 95 percent and revenue was up 48 percent from the same quarter a year ago, the company said. The quarterly net income figure matched Zacks Financial Services’ forecast.
It was the third quarter in Ameritrade’s fiscal year. For the first nine months, net income was $1.02 billion, or $1.80 per share, up 54 percent from a year earlier, on revenue of $4.05 billion, up 50.5 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Boyle said some of the expected benefits from the Scottrade acquisition have come earlier than expected, including $212 million in lower expenses through June. Scottrade’s integration with Ameritrade began in February.
That savings more than offset a 12 percent decline in trading revenues to $490 million from the second quarter of this fiscal year, Boyle said. Second-quarter trading revenue had set a record, he said.
Trading volume during the latest three-month period averaged about 784,000 trades per day, down from 943,100 in the previous quarter but up from 510,400 in the same period a year earlier. For the past nine months, the average was 816,400, compared with 504,700 a year ago.
