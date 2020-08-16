Like Walter Scott, Heritage successor Mike McCarthy has kept a low public profile

Much like his predecessor, the new leader of Heritage Services has largely kept a low public profile in Omaha over the years.

But those who know Mike McCarthy say he’s prepared to step in as chairman of the influential board and continue its role in supporting public-private projects that improve Omaha’s quality of life.

“I think he’s a perfect choice,” said Brad Ashford, a former congressman and state senator. “He’s got a very broad perspective on the city and how it should grow.”

McCarthy is the founder of McCarthy Capital, a private equity firm that invests in businesses to give them the capital needed to grow.

An Iowa native, the 68-year-old McCarthy first moved to Omaha in 1986. He has served on the Heritage board for more than a decade and has served on a number of other corporate and charitable boards, including Union Pacific and Creighton University.

Sue Morris, longtime president of Heritage, said fellow board members selected McCarthy because of his reputation for high ethics.

Morris is also stepping away as Heritage’s chief administrator. Her replacement is Rachel Jacobson, the founder of Film Streams.