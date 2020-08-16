You are the owner of this article.
List of Heritage Services Board members
List of Heritage Services Board members

Heritage Services Board of Directors

  • Mogens Bay, chairman, Valmont Industries
  • Richard Bell, retired chairman, HDR
  • Gary Gates, retired CEO, OPPD
  • Bruce Grewcock, chairman, Kiewit
  • Howard Hawks, chairman, Tenaska
  • Scott Heider, principal, Chartwell Capital
  • Jack Koraleski, retired chairman, Union Pacific
  • Bruce Lauritzen, chairman, First National Bank of Omaha
  • Mike McCarthy (chairman), chairman, McCarthy Capital
  • Daniel Neary, retired CEO, Mutual of Omaha
  • David Slosburg, principal, Spruce Capital Group
  • Ken Stinson, chairman emeritus, Kiewit

Emeritus board members

  • Walter Scott Jr. (chairman), retired chairman, Kiewit
  • John Gottschalk, retired publisher, Omaha World-Herald
  • Mike Yanney, chairman emeritus, Burlington Capital

