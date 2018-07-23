Trucking company Werner Enterprises reported better-than-expected financial results Monday amid strong demand for the company’s hauling services.
The company reported adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 61 cents, an improvement from the 32 cents logged in the second quarter of last year.
The numbers Monday were better than the 50 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Wall Street data provider FactSet.
The Omaha-based company during the quarter reported a 19 percent increase in total revenue, compared with last year, to $619 million. Net income for the quarter was $38.2 million, a 65 percent increase over the same period a year ago.
Even as the company reported strong demand for freight hauling, it said finding and keeping drivers was “increasingly difficult,” a worry it also has flagged in the past. A declining number of drivers coming out of professional driving schools, a low national unemployment rate and an aging driver workforce all are contributing to the tough hiring environment, Werner said in a statement.
“We continue to take significant actions to strengthen our driver recruiting and retention to make Werner a preferred choice for the best drivers,” the company said, including raising driver pay and upgrading its truck fleet.
The company’s stock shot about 1.4 percent higher in after-hours trading Monday after the release of Werner’s earnings report. It’s up about 36 percent over the past year, besting the broader stock market’s gains of around 14 percent.
