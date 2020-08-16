On Investments: If Ben Graham were alive, he might like these 4 stocks

The pandemic hasn’t shut down new home buying, and new homes of course need carpet and tile. In addition, I suspect that people who are spending more time at home than before may want to spruce their place up.

Mohawk has two loss years during the last recession, and has had ten profitable years since then.

Graham Holdings

Ben Graham might be amused to see Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on this list. This company is a fallen angel, the remnants of what once was a media empire built around the Washington Post.

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com Inc., personally bought the Post in 2013 for $250 million. Among Graham Holdings’ remaining businesses are the Kaplan education companies, seven television stations, Slate online magazine, and the Social Code digital advertising company.

Profits have been subdued but consistent. Graham Holdings posted a profit in 14 of the past 15 years.

The record

This is the 18th column I’ve written about “Graham stocks.” The average 12-month return on these recommendations has been 15.8%, compared with 11.4% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 over the same 17 one-year periods.