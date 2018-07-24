WASHINGTON — Farm country offered a tepid reception Tuesday to the Trump administration’s $12 billion in agricultural aid aimed at blunting the economic damage of ongoing trade fights.
The statements and press releases from farm groups and lawmakers alike featured a common sentiment — thanks for the money, but we’d really rather have the trade.
“While we appreciate the president’s recognition that trade tariffs are impacting markets for farmers and ranchers, our preference has and continues to be that the administration focus on market access for agriculture commodities, not government assistance to help mitigate market losses,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.
Farmers and ranchers rely on overseas markets to sell their products and the tariff showdowns are taking a toll on their bottom lines.
Midwestern lawmakers have been pressing the administration on trade for months and continued to express their dissatisfaction Tuesday — none sharper or quippier than Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
“This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and White House’s ‘plan’ is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches,” Sasse said. “America’s farmers don’t want to be paid to lose — they want to win by feeding the world.
“This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929 again.”
Despite all the grumbling, Capitol Hill has so far avoided legislative action that would tie the administration’s hands on trade.
The Senate approved a resolution earlier this month saying lawmakers should have more of a role on tariffs but that was a symbolic, non-binding measure.
President Donald Trump has been levying tariffs on goods imported from other countries in an effort to protect domestic steel production and other industries and to force other countries to negotiate trade deals more advantageous to the United States. Those tariffs represent a financial toll on American businesses that use imported products and everyday consumers who pay more for goods.
Other countries also have been retaliating by hiking their own tariffs — particularly on agriculture.
Trump has not been deterred — either by the retaliatory tariffs or the criticism from members of his own party. He declared Tuesday on Twitter that “Tariffs are the greatest!” and threatened additional ones.
Speaking at a veterans convention in Kansas City later in the day, Trump mocked those telling him to back off on tariffs and said other countries are lining up to deal with him.
“And the farmers will be the biggest beneficiary,” Trump said. “Watch. We’re opening up markets. You watch what’s going to happen. Just be a little patient.”
Farmers keeping a close eye on the price of soybeans and other crops, however, may find their patience wearing thin.
The National Farmers Union said it supports efforts to improve trade but that it has “grown weary of the administration’s go-it-alone, bull-in-a-china-shop approach.”
“While we appreciate the move to provide stopgap assistance, this plan is a short-term fix to a long-term problem,” said NFU President Roger Johnson. “The administration must develop a support mechanism that will mitigate the significant damage that is being inflicted upon our most vital international markets for years to come.”
The package announced Tuesday by the Department of Agriculture includes three parts:
» Payments to producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, cotton, wheat, dairy and hogs to help manage disrupted markets.
» Tackling surpluses by purchasing fruit, nuts, rice and legumes and distributing those through nutrition programs and food banks.
» Trade promotion activities aimed at developing new markets.
Capitol Hill will be notified of the moves, USDA officials said, but congressional approval is not required.
“What this will do is provide some hope to farmers and ranchers that the president and the secretary do have their back,” said Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs. “We hope that it will allow time to conclude trade negotiations that will indeed open those markets and re-start trade.”
Ibach, a Nebraskan, said the aid package will deliver economic benefits not just to farmers and ranchers, but ripple out to their suppliers on one end and operations such as food processors on the other.
Ibach pushed back on a suggestion that the programs were being rushed. He said USDA has been analyzing options since President Trump asked the department to do so in April.
“Since we had a good plan in place we decided to go ahead and make the announcement so farmers and ranchers would understand that USDA, Secretary (Sonny) Perdue and the President had made good on their promise ... not to have farmers and ranchers at the tip of the spear,” Ibach said.
More details on payment distributions and the process for signing up are expected around Labor Day, he said.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, applauded the administration’s plan, saying the president is keeping a promise to him to hold agriculture harmless in the trade disputes. He specifically touted the part of the plan aimed at developing new export markets.
“These new export markets will remain when the current disputes over trade are settled on terms more favorable to American producers,” King said.
Other Republicans representing Iowa and Nebraska were more skeptical, however.
“All I can say is that the sooner the president can give us a timeline on when there’s going to be an agreement with NAFTA and some progress with China, it’d probably do more good than that $12 billion,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said she appreciates the president recognizing economic hardships facing farmers and ranchers but that they need the certainty that comes with protecting and expanding market access.
Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, said “farmers want trade not government handouts” and called for a long-term trade strategy.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said agricultural producers have proven they can compete with the rest of the world if given the opportunity.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said it’s not clear how the aid is going to be distributed and questioned how much it will really help farmers and ranchers.
“I have been trying to push the president on ‘trade not aid,’” Ernst said. “What I hear from farmers on the ground is ‘just please open the markets, get the trade deals done.”
So why does the administration continue to push aid over trade?
“That’s a really good question,” Ernst said. “I’d love to know.”
Now his royal highness will want praise for helping the farmers over a problem that HE created! His ability to see the big picture is non existent!
So the big picture must include the trade talks. Are you privy to things going on in the trade talks that he is not aware of?
Nope. The big picture reference is to pretty much anything he does. Knee jerk reactions to just about anything he says or does'
So why does he need 12 billion to fix a "non problem"?? Trade talks, right!! If he gets anything done besides cause pain to the American people, I'll eat my words!
So first he screws everything up with the ridiculous tariffs and then he uses Socialism to fix the problems that the tariffs are causing for the farmers...I thought the GOP and Trump hated Socialism.
Senator Sass(e), at it again.
