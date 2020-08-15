Spotlight goes to decade-old Sterling Ridge site, thriving on former golf course property

Lockwood President Chip James said the trees, water features and park-like setting are among his greatest satisfactions with the redevelopment project that represents $375 million to $400 million in investment.

With Sterling Ridge now 10 years into its transformation, it is being recognized by a local group of commercial real estate professionals as an industry standout. In an unusual twist, Sterling Ridge and tenants are at the center of all three awards that the CRE Summit presents annually to projects that have made a mark on the local landscape.

“When you can attract the kinds of companies that are out there, it makes a huge statement,” said Jerry Slusky, founder of the CRE Summit held Friday. “That project site has matured to the point of making major contributions to our economy.”

Awards presented during the 31st summit, held virtually this year, included “Development of the Year,” which went to Lockwood Development for its work overall on Sterling Ridge.