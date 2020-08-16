The Record: Building permits, Aug. 16

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Royce Enterprises Inc., 1406 S. 127th St., $452,144.
Michael J. Staffenbeal, 22820 K Plaza, $275,232.
Mkee LLC, 3333 N. 133rd Circle, $242,736.
Brett Lindell, 17708 Spencer St., $213,184.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 21816 G St., $205,524.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4704 N. 189th St., $178,200.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4455 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $174,104; 4431 S. 219th St., $155,500.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17116 Scott St., $173,740; 7209 Kilpatrick Parkway, $160,360.
Oak Point Properties Inc., 6521 Girard St., $173,736.
Frk Development LLC, 4814 N. 187th Ave., $170,732.
Hildy Construction Inc., 4321 Big Elk Parkway, $164,572.
Heavican Homes Inc., 3853 S. 208th St., $163,248.
Richland Homes LLC, 21360 H St., $157,392; 21310 G St., $153,392.
David Thoms Construction LLC, 18317 Patrick Ave., $157,368.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6001 George B. Lake Parkway, $145,036; 21205 Monroe St., $141,128; 21119 Monroe St., $118,300; 21115 Monroe St., $117,256; 21213 Monroe St., $97,164.
Horizon Land Corporation, 6009 N. 168th Ave., $137,484; 6005 N. 168th Ave., $127,608.
Newport Homes LLC, 13015 Eagle St., $128,832.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 20007 Madison St., $126,492.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20520 Howe St., $123,660; 20508 Howe St., $119,756.
Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2804 N. 191st Ave., $123,228.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7810 N. 173rd St., $119,756.
C R Investments Inc., 16476 Whitmore St., $191,676; 16481 Vane St., $165,904; 7205 N. 167th St., $145,036; 16415 Vane St., $136,000; 16637 Vane St., $129,644; 16421 Vane St., $125,632; 7313 N. 166th St., $117,256; 7319 N. 166th St., $110,180; 7331 N. 167th St., $110,180; 7319 N. 167th St., $105,964; 7326 N. 167th St., $105,396; 7325 N. 167th St., $84,160; 7337 N. 167th St., $84,160.
VP 168 LLC, 17127 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17123 Nicholas Circle, $95,964.
Subby Anzaldo Construction LLC, 3222 Upland Parkway, $80,564.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David V. Bushey, 8436 Woolworth Ave., $150,000.
Machaela Winger, 3124 S. 144th Ave., $84,463.
Jane M. Beran, 2412 N. 50th St., $55,000.
Sharon L. Maupin, 8304 N. 216th St., $43,000.
Frank J. Olson, 10547 Y St., $40,000.
Mark S. Pestal, 11802 Washington Plaza, $35,747.
James N. Diprima, 1013 N. 63rd St., $35,000.
Vadim Makarov, 4533 S. 167th Ave., $33,385.
William E. Beavers, 18604 Marcy St., $31,614.
Jennifer Bachmann, 6310 S. 177th St., $31,548.
Theresa A. Lamotte, 12445 Oakair Drive, $30,087.
Adam Mayberry, 12648 Ohern St., $30,000.
Louise M. Drabek, 1616 S. 154th St., $30,000.
Brett E. Pekula, 6019 Pierce St., $27,144.
A Jamn Company LLC , 17840 Pierce Plaza, $26,000.
Michael D. Braun, 2707 N. 154th St., $25,587.
Kavan Homes Incorporated, 18202 Gretchen Ave., $25,000.
Randy S. Orduna, 5414 S. 33rd St., $24,974.
Tad H. Volkmann, 4315 S. 175th Ave., $24,000.
Kelan Anthony Rathbun, 1336 S. 208th St., $22,960.
Sardor Vakhidov, 2523 S. 165th St., $22,000.
Kelly C. Bourne, 15656 Jackson Drive, $21,585.
Glenn J. Koch, 4820 S. 167th Ave., $21,000.
William P. Cannella, 2438 N. 147th St., $20,000.
Michael J. Aspen, 445 N. 61st St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Residence at the Capital District, 1180 Capitol Ave., $500,000.
2602 Harney St. LLC, 2602 Harney St., $240,000; 2610 Harney St., $195,000.
College of Saint Mary, 7000 Mercy Road, $149,000.
North Park Caprocq LLC, 2525 N. 117th Ave., $50,000.
Butler Ppa1 LLC, 4809 Northwest Radial Highway, $50,000.
Taulborg Family LLC, 11711 Arbor St., $34,695.
Forrest Newburg, 9802 Nicholas St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Archland Property I LLC, 4635 N. 72nd St., $75,000.
Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $75,000.
Nicholas Mueller, 13126 N. 42nd St., $33,700.
