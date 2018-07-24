WASHINGTON — The government announced a $12 billion plan Tuesday to assist farmers who have been hurt by President Donald Trump's trade disputes with China and other trading partners.
The plan focuses on Midwest soybean producers and others targeted by retaliatory measures.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the proposal would include direct assistance for farmers, purchases of excess crops and trade promotion activities aimed at building new export markets. Officials said the plan would not require congressional approval and would come through the Commodity Credit Corporation, a wing of the department that addresses agricultural prices.
"This is a short-term solution that will give President Trump and his administration the time to work on long-term trade deals," said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Officials said the direct payments could help producers of soybeans, which have been hit hard by the Trump tariffs, along with sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and farmers raising hogs.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., immediately criticized the proposal.
"This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and (the) White House's 'plan' is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches," Sasse said in a statement Tuesday morning.
He said American farmers don't want to "be paid to lose — they want to win by feeding the world." He added that the Trump administration's tariffs and bailouts "aren't going to make America great again, they're just going to make it 1929 again."
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said she appreciated that Trump was recognizing the hardships farmers and ranchers were facing. "But I believe we need a solution that provides certainty by protecting and expanding market access for our ag producters."
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the president has the power to take the action that he is and that Congress is unlikely to override it. And he also described the rationale behind such a move.
“While they’re negotiating, prices are down and he’s got to bring some certainty to agriculture,” Grassley said.
At the same time, Grassley declined to say that he supports the bailout and invoked farm country’s familiar “trade not aid” mantra.
In Kansas City, meanwhile, Trump told a veterans convention that he was trying to renegotiate trade agreements that he said have hurt American workers, and he asked for patience ahead of key talks.
"We're making tremendous progress. They're all coming. They don't want to have those tariffs put on them," Trump told the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention.
Trump declared earlier Tuesday that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatened to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners as he prepared for negotiations with European officials at the White House.
Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018
Tariffs are taxes on imports. They are meant to protect domestic businesses and put foreign competitors at a disadvantage. But the taxes also exact a toll on U.S. businesses and consumers, which pay more for imported products, and often spark retaliatory tariffs.
The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing's high-tech industrial policies. China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork, affecting Midwest farmers in a region of the country that supported the president in his 2016 campaign.
Trump has threatened to place penalty taxes on up to $500 billion in products imported from China, a move that would dramatically ratchet up the stakes in the trade dispute involving the globe's biggest economies.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she hadn’t seen Trump's aid proposal and would need to scrutinize it.
But she also said it’s not clear how the aid is going to be distributed and questioned how much it will really help farmers and ranchers.
“I have been trying to push the president on ‘trade not aid,’ ” Ernst said. “What I hear from farmers on the ground is ‘just please open the markets, get the trade deals done.' "
So why does the administration continue to push aid over trade?
“That’s a really good question,” Ernst said. “I’d love to know.”
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said, " Our preference has and continues to be that the administration focus on market access for agriculture commodities, not government assistance to help mitigate market losses."
He noted that 18 months after withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership, the president has not followed through with promised bilateral agreements.
The National Farmers Union, the nation’s second largest general farm organization, urged the administration to do more to provide a long-term fix to the long-term damage of the trade war. The group said in a statement that it supports the president’s efforts to improve fair trade relationships, but has grown weary of what it called "the administration’s go-it-alone, bull-in-a-china-shop approach."
Farmers' "livelihoods are on the line with every tweet, threat or tariff action that comes from the White House," said President Roger Johnson.
Soy prices have fallen particularly hard in the past few months, though Trump has tried to deflect blame and promised to somehow take care of these farmers, many of whom are from politically crucial states like Iowa and Wisconsin.
The new USDA plan would advance emergency funds for these farmers but likely not provide a long-term solution if the trade disputes with China and other countries persist.
USDA officials announced Tuesday what they described as a temporary, three-pronged aid package Tuesday aimed at helping producers navigate market disruptions, tackle surpluses and open new markets.
The first program will provide payments to producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, cotton, wheat, dairy and hogs.
A second will have the government purchasing affected commodities such as fruit, nuts, rice and legumes and distributing those through nutrition programs and to food banks.
The third program involves trade promotion activities aimed at developing those new markets, whether overseas or domestically.
Capitol Hill will be notified of the moves, the officials said, but congressional approval is not required.
“What this will do is provide some hope to farmers and ranchers that the president and the secretary do have their back,” said Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.”We hope that it will allow time to conclude trade negotiations that will indeed open those markets and re-start trade.”
Ibach, a Nebraskan, said he expects the benefits of the aid to flow not only to farmers and ranchers, but their suppliers and the food processors on the other end.
Ibach pushed back on a suggestion that the programs were being rushed out given so many details remain to be decided. He said USDA has been analyzing options since President Trump asked the department to do so earlier this year.
“Since we had a good plan in place we decided to go ahead and make the announcement so farmers and ranchers would understand that USDA, Secretary Perdue and the President had made good on their promise . . . not to have farmers and ranchers at the tip of the spear,” Ibach said.
More details on payment distributions and the process for signing up are expected around Labor Day, he said.
World-Herald staff writer Joseph Morton contributed to this report, which includes material from the Washington Post.
Now his royal highness will want praise for helping the farmers over a problem that HE created! His ability to see the big picture is non existent!
So the big picture must include the trade talks. Are you privy to things going on in the trade talks that he is not aware of?
Nope. The big picture reference is to pretty much anything he does. Knee jerk reactions to just about anything he says or does'
So why does he need 12 billion to fix a "non problem"?? Trade talks, right!! If he gets anything done besides cause pain to the American people, I'll eat my words!
So first he screws everything up with the ridiculous tariffs and then he uses Socialism to fix the problems that the tariffs are causing for the farmers...I thought the GOP and Trump hated Socialism.
