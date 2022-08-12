Moose is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us... View on PetFinder
MOOSE
Moose is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
Mark Whipple has made Scott Frost more comfortable standing back. Yet the Huskers' success may boil down to the spots that were once automatic, Sam McKewon writes.
Three people sustained serious burns after an 'electrical incident' at the Google data center in Council Bluffs.
Nebraska added yet another transfer to its secondary. On Monday they announced the addition of former Central Florida and Florida State defensive back Brandon Moore.
How can volleyball — which features a jaw-dropping medley of skill, size, quickness, power, grace, teamwork, momentum swings and fast pace — not grab America’s attention, writes Dirk Chatelain.
It's going to take chemistry. It’s going to take leadership. It’s going to take time. That illustrates the challenge ahead for Casey Thompson. And why he looks like the right man at the right time.
I’ve been hearing for months how the Northwestern opener is the biggest game of Nebraska’s season. It’s big. But the biggest? Not close, writes Tom Shatel.
The Big Ten may win big with Fox, CBS and NBC, writes Sam McKewon, but takes a risk spurning ESPN which, for all its flaws, loves and knows college football.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony theft after she was accused of stealing more than $37,000 in about a month's time at an Omaha convenience store.
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a suspect Friday morning in connection with four homicides that occurred in the northeast Nebraska town of Laurel Thursday.