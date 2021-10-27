More Commentary: Evidence is clear that Facebook's self-regulation is an abysmal failure

Nearly 70% of Americans have a Facebook account, more than any other social media platform with the exception of YouTube. There are 2.8 billion users on Facebook, compared to 1 billion on Instagram and 199 million on Twitter. Even as Instagram appeals more to younger people, it has far fewer users than Facebook, its parent company since 2012.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has suggested a need for regulation many times in the last few years, but his vision resembles more of a self-regulation than a truly independent, autonomous process that would remove profits and minimize bias in evaluating actions.

Facebook is now trying to undermine Haugen, pegging her as a low-level employee who is misrepresenting the situation. Given her former position as a data scientist and product manager, it’s unlikely that her allegations can be so easily dismissed.

Facebook is also facing a legal challenge on the Cambridge Analytica leaks of 2018. The lawsuit, filed by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, alleges that Facebook knowingly misled up to 87 million users on the privacy of its software as their data was being obtained by the British political consulting firm.