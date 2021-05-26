More Commentary: The Senate should approve a Jan. 6 investigative commission

The greatest threat to America’s democratic system today may not be coming from foreign sources wishing to destabilize our democracy. As our country emerges from a global pandemic that tested our collective resolve and a secure election that saw the greatest turnout in over a century, we face a new and ominous threat from within that presented itself on Jan. 6 when our own people attacked and desecrated our U.S. Capitol. So far, well over 400 arrests have been made since the Jan. 6 attack that took the lives of Capitol Hill policemen.
Never in American history have members of Congress been so perilously close to imminent harm at the hands of its own citizenry. The disturbing events that millions watched unfold on live television cannot be dismissed as just another day or glossed over as a few bad apples spoiling what was an otherwise peaceful demonstration.
The facts of that day are indisputable. A dangerous mob of Americans, seething at the results of a legitimate and honest election, recklessly attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power after months of disinformation peddled by our own former president and his allies.
This current reality reflects a fundamental breakdown in public discourse and trust in the norms and institutions that have sustained our republic for centuries. It threatens the very existence of our great nation. If we are no longer capable of accepting the results of a free and fair election, this great American experiment will end. The further we run from the truth, the more harm we inflict on ourselves.
A national commission, independent of Congress and evenly comprised of Republicans and Democrats who share a common interest in the truth and delivering concrete answers to the American people, is what this country needs to get to the bottom of exactly what happened on Jan. 6 so that we can put into place proper tools and systems that will prevent future violence and casualties.
I was encouraged by the recent bipartisan agreement negotiated by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., and Ranking Member John Katko, R-N.Y., which received strong bipartisan support in the House last week when it passed by a vote of 252-175. That included 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the proposal that would create such a commission, modeled after the successful 9/11 Commission, including Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry from Nebraska. On matters of such national importance and domestic security, the commission should be something we can all agree on.
Now it is time for the Senate to act. As a former member of this chamber, I am hopeful that today’s members will do the right thing, and vote for a Jan. 6 national commission.
Nebraskans should be proud to have two strong leaders in the Senate representing our state. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are patriots and principled conservatives who see through today’s hyperpartisan wrangling. I believe that they want what’s best for our country and will rise above politics and make this decision on the merits, as did Reps. Bacon and Fortenberry.
There may be improvements that can be made to the bill that passed the House. I hope that Sens. Fischer and Sasse will play a role in that effort and begin a dialogue with their colleagues across the aisle. The stakes are high. This is about protecting our system of government and strengthening our security for the future, not about casting blame, pointing fingers or preparing for the next election cycle.
Chuck Hagel served as a senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009. He served as secretary of defense under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2015. He is a member of the National Council on Election Integrity, made up of 40 former elected officials, former Cabinet secretaries, retired military officials, and civic leaders working to defend the legitimacy of our elections and protect our democratic norms and institutions.