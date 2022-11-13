 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple people shot in 2 separate incidents in Omaha

  • 0

Two people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds early Sunday in two separate shootings, including one in which 11 people were hit by bullets.

The first shooting occurred at 501 Park Ave. about 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

Omaha police also were called to a shooting at a large gathering near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue around 4:10 a.m.

A 911 dispatcher said two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one with lifesaving measures in progress and the other in critical condition. Nine other people injured by gunfire at the same location went to hospitals by private vehicles. Eight of those people went to the Nebraska Medical Center and one went to Immanuel Medical Center.

 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

