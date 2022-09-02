 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murante

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — As other conservative states have enacted policies to restrict companies that support climate action, similar legislation is not in the works in Nebraska, despite the state treasurer heading one of the leading organizations pushing the movement. 

ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert