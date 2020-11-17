Kelly Jensen of No Mask Omaha fame has a very narrow notion of freedom. True freedom comes with responsibility. He says mask wearing is about control. I say it is about love of neighbor, the common good and, yes, responsibility. Mr. Jensen says he doesn’t like masks. Neither do I. But I will wear one as the science indicates. I have found that children do what feels good while adults buck up and make sacrifices when indicated.
Patrick Feehan, Columbus, Neb.
