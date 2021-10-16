Natural gas pipeline project sues landowners for easements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A natural gas company planning to replace pipeline in southeast South Dakota has negotiated easements with most landowners affected by the project after suing some in federal court.

Northern Natural Gas Co., based in Omaha, brought condemnation suits last month against the owners of 19 tracts of land. All but four have since negotiated easements, the Argus Leader reported. The company is planning to replace 79 miles of pipeline stretching from South Sioux City, Nebraska, to Sioux Falls that was built in the 1940s and 1950s.

Northern Natural Gas was given the power of eminent domain because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certified the project, but it said it prefers to negotiate agreements with landowners. It has negotiated settlements with 195 property owners in South Dakota and Nebraska.

The pipeline replacement project started this year and the company is planning to complete it by Nov. 1, 2022.