NE Nebraska village of Lynch working to reopen grocery

Barnes said the cooperative conducted a community survey in January, and 75% of respondents wrote that a grocery store is important in Lynch. Furthermore, 70% of the respondents said they would spend at least half their grocery dollars at the Lynch store.

There’s a large elderly population in Lynch, Fisher said, which he believes is a drive in the demand to reopen the store.

“Having a grocery store is important to people here. You can see it in the numbers,” he said.

Initially, Fisher said, the cooperative wanted to sell a “bare minimum” of $75,000 worth of shares before they would move forward with renovations or hiring workers. Ideally, he said, the cooperative wants to raise $100,000 so that the roof of the building can be coated and insulated.

“That’s something we would really like to get done,” he said.

As of Sept. 1, 114 people had either bought shares or donated to the cooperative, totaling $84,000.

Most of the financial support has been local, Barnes said, but donations also have been received from cabin sites along the Missouri River north of Lynch.

“They’ve helped put us over the top in reaching the minimum capitalization requirement,” he said.