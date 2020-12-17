Nebraska, Big Ten football notes

Culp name Big Ten's kicker of the year
Connor Culp arrived at Nebraska in the offseason looking for a chance to compete again. On Thursday, the senior was recognized as the Big Ten kicker of the year.
The graduate transfer from LSU also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media after making all 16 extra-point tries through seven contests and 13 of 15 field goals, including a streak of nine straight that ended last week against Minnesota.
Originally from Phoenix, Culp started for LSU in 2017 but was a reserve after that. Nebraska had a need after using six kickers a season ago and making 12 of 20 field goals (60%, tied for 111th nationally).
“Those last two years, really missed being back out on the field,” Culp said earlier this season. “My whole mindset was to get my degree and then, if opportunity opens, to go and try and pursue another season and be able to kick again. Just keep my head down, roll with the punches and wait for another opportunity.”
He has taken advantage of that opportunity at Nebraska, with a field-goal percentage (86.7%) that is second in the league and 14th nationally. He nailed a careerlong 49-yarder against Purdue earlier this season. And he’s helped stabilize kickoffs, dropping his lofty “sky right” kicks near an opponent’s 15-yard line along the sideline to limit returns.
He has the option to return in 2021 in the wake of the NCAA eligibility freeze. He wasn't included among the 17 seniors honored during the Huskers’ home finale.
Culp is one of 11 Huskers to earn All-Big Ten recognition. Also Thursday, inside linebacker Collin Miller was nominated as NU’s rep for the league’s Sportsmanship Award.
Cutouts produce cash
It’s the only dancing Herbie Husker got to do during a tough year, but he was busting a move Thursday in a video with an announcement about Nebraska's fan cutouts.
Nebraska reported that the program generated more than $600,000 in revenue off more than 6,000 cutouts around Memorial Stadium. Fans from 47 states bought cutouts.
Athletic Director Bill Moos projected the Husker budget faces a roughly $40 million shortfall based on revenue projections for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends in June.
Cuts have already been made within the athletic department, and the cutout program was a way for fans to contribute to the department’s coffers while also getting a life-size picture in the stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!