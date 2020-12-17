Nebraska, Big Ten football notes

Culp name Big Ten's kicker of the year

Connor Culp arrived at Nebraska in the offseason looking for a chance to compete again. On Thursday, the senior was recognized as the Big Ten kicker of the year.

The graduate transfer from LSU also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media after making all 16 extra-point tries through seven contests and 13 of 15 field goals, including a streak of nine straight that ended last week against Minnesota.

Originally from Phoenix, Culp started for LSU in 2017 but was a reserve after that. Nebraska had a need after using six kickers a season ago and making 12 of 20 field goals (60%, tied for 111th nationally).

“Those last two years, really missed being back out on the field,” Culp said earlier this season. “My whole mindset was to get my degree and then, if opportunity opens, to go and try and pursue another season and be able to kick again. Just keep my head down, roll with the punches and wait for another opportunity.”