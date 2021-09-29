Nebraska chaplain helped soldier leaving Afghanistan

LINCOLN — Someone had to be the one to say it.

On Aug. 30, it was United States soldiers who were the ones to break the news: The planes were full. No more refugees could be taken out of Afghanistan.

“Part of their frustration, I imagine, is that they probably would have wanted to do more. To do whatever it takes to save people,” said Nebraska Air Guard chaplain Michael Zimmer, who has assisted troops in recent weeks as they’ve returned from the Mideast.

“So that’s a struggle in itself for people in the military. They’re always wanting to do more to help in whatever way, in whatever capacity.”

Zimmer is a Catholic priest of two small parishes in Nebraska — St. Mary’s in Sutton and St. Helena’s in Grafton — and also serves as a full-time chaplain for the 155th Air Refueling Wing out of Lincoln.

As chaplain his duty is to protect religious liberties of members of the military, provide counseling and advise leadership on moral and ethical issues.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Zimmer flew to a base in Charleston, South Carolina, on Aug. 21, at the height of Operation Allies Refuge, to support those who were working on the mission.