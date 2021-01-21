Nebraska corrections director makes case for new prison, drawing skepticism from many senators

Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln and Tony Vargas of Omaha questioned how some other Midwestern states have seen reductions in their prison populations, while Nebraska's keeps rising. Nebraska was one of only 11 states that saw increases in inmates in 2019, Vargas said.

"It's an excellent question," Frakes responded. He said other states may have higher incarceration rates, thus more leeway to reduce inmate numbers through alternatives.

Projections distributed by the Corrections Department on Friday indicated that Nebraska will have 6,438 prison inmates by the end of 2025 and could have 6,562 prison beds by 2026 if the new prison is built. Wishart said that at the current growth rate in inmates, about 150 a year, the state would be looking at building another new prison in only a couple more years.

"What I see here is that we will be continuing and continuing to spend money" on new prisons, she said.

The prison proposal, which is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, will be formally considered for inclusion in the state budget by the Appropriations Committee in the upcoming weeks of the Legislature's session.

