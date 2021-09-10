Nebraska girl among 32 people in the world with rare, incurable skin condition

ELWOOD, Neb. — Aliyah Jauken says a quiet, sincere hello and holds out her hand to a visitor. She’s 7 years old. She plays dolls with her stepsisters and romps with two dogs. She likes school and T-ball.
But her life is far from ordinary.
She has a rare skin disorder. She was born with lesions that healed within a few months but left behind scar tissue that covers her body as if it were burned.
She has no eyebrows. Her eyelids are so fragile that doctors sewed her right eye shut. She has a single fingernail. Her condition is so rare that she’s the only person in America, and one of only 32 people in the world, diagnosed with it.
The disease is called congenital erosive vesicular dermatology with reticulated supple scarring. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology describes it as “a condition usually observed in premature babies and presents at birth with vesicles and erosions.”
“There are no answers,” Aliyah’s father, Sean Jauken, said. “Nobody knows what causes it or why — any of that. There aren’t enough people who have it to do a study.”
Aliyah, the first child of Sean and his then-wife, Kristy, was born prematurely at a Lincoln hospital after just 27 weeks of gestation.
“She came out bright red,” he said. “They didn’t know what it (her condition) was at first. They didn’t know what to do.”
Doctors sent her to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where she spent three months in the intensive care unit. For two of those months, she underwent extensive tests.
“They tried to diagnose nine different things, but the tests came back negative,” Sean said. “Doctors were puzzled.”
Finally, a dermatologist diagnosed her condition and gave Sean and Kristy a two-page paper about the disease. At the time, Aliyah was only the 29th case in the world.
When Aliyah was ready to go home to Holdrege, her parents were given special lotion to use on her skin.
“Three or four times a day, we’d oil her up,” Sean said.
Aliyah’s condition affects roughly 75% of her skin. Only the soles of her feet and the palms of her hands are smooth.
As she grew, she had multiple surgeries. She has had three surgeries on her legs since August 2019. Two of those came in the last seven months. She has had multiple surgeries on her arms.
She also has had five eye surgeries, including three since in the last year. Doctors sewed her right eye shut because her eyelids have not developed, and without eyelids, she is unable to keep tears on her pupils, and her eyes dry out. Only a tiny, thin layer protected the cornea.
Two months after that surgery, doctors opened the right eye about 4%.
“It’s getting better. It will be this way for two years. Then they might open it a little more. They will do it in stages,” Sean said. “I’m guessing we’ll have surgeries fairly regularly to release her skin, but there aren’t a whole lot of doctors who have dealt with this. We have to take her to a dermatologist in Omaha."
A virtual benefit for the family is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 14, thanks in part to Joe Wilken, whose wife is a cousin of Sean’s. He works for Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit financial planning group that donates the money it would pay in taxes.
The event will include an eight-minute interview with Aliyah, after which viewers will be invited to donate.
Thrivent is offering a 50% match of those donations.
Also set is a watch party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that night, where Aliyah’s parents will answer questions.
“They get lots of questions. They wish there was more awareness of the disease for friends and family to have an understanding of it,” Wilken said.
A drawing is included, too, with prizes such as tickets to the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game on Nov. 26. That drawing will be done live Oct. 22 on Facebook. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
Just caring for Aliyah and continuing her treatment is a financial and emotional strain. Sean works for BD Medical in Holdrege, and while he has insurance, it only goes so far. Sean must take time off work to travel to Lincoln or Omaha for medical appointments with overnight stays, meals and other expenses.
Insurance won’t cover plastic surgery at all, even though it’s necessary for Aliyah’s condition.
“Insurance is a struggle because they’ve never heard of the disease,” Wilken said. “We’ve seen how this disease has progressed, and the struggles. Thrivent wants to encourage generosity. Let’s get other people involved and get them to understand how they can help.”
Meanwhile, Sean said he's proud of his daughter as she spends her days playing and going to school.
“When she falls, she gets up. She has more pain tolerance than I do,” he said. “She does very well. She is always smiling.”