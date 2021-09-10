Nebraska girl among 32 people in the world with rare, incurable skin condition

ELWOOD, Neb. — Aliyah Jauken says a quiet, sincere hello and holds out her hand to a visitor. She’s 7 years old. She plays dolls with her stepsisters and romps with two dogs. She likes school and T-ball.

But her life is far from ordinary.

She has a rare skin disorder. She was born with lesions that healed within a few months but left behind scar tissue that covers her body as if it were burned.

She has no eyebrows. Her eyelids are so fragile that doctors sewed her right eye shut. She has a single fingernail. Her condition is so rare that she’s the only person in America, and one of only 32 people in the world, diagnosed with it.

The disease is called congenital erosive vesicular dermatology with reticulated supple scarring. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology describes it as “a condition usually observed in premature babies and presents at birth with vesicles and erosions.”

“There are no answers,” Aliyah’s father, Sean Jauken, said. “Nobody knows what causes it or why — any of that. There aren’t enough people who have it to do a study.”

Aliyah, the first child of Sean and his then-wife, Kristy, was born prematurely at a Lincoln hospital after just 27 weeks of gestation.