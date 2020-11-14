Nebraska has a new QB, Blackshirt TD and 21-point halftime lead on Penn State

LINCOLN — The youth movement is on at Nebraska. And for the first half against Penn State, it looked quite good for the Huskers’ offense.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, in his first career start, led the Huskers to two first-half touchdowns, while true freshman receiver Zavier Betts, a Bellevue West grad, got his first career touchdown on a 45-yard, well-blocked jet sweep pass that put the Huskers up 17-3.
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams got in on the fun after that, sacking Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, stripping him of the ball and returning the fumble 26 yards for the team’s first defensive score of the year. It helped the Huskers to a 27-6 halftime lead on a sunny Saturday home opener at Memorial Stadium.
The McCaffrey era opened with a big bang of a first drive, as Nebraska rolled 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown. The redshirt freshman used his legs to create a 25-yard pass to tight end Austin Allen, then scampered 12 yards on third-and-ten to keep the drive going. He converted another third down in the red zone to receiver Kade Warner, then finished the march with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown.
The Husker defense then broke its streak of allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of a half when cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt stepped in front of a wayward midfield pass from Clifford and returned the interception down to the Penn State 15. Nebraska failed to convert the great field position into a touchdown — Kade Warner had a McCaffrey pass bounce off of his shoulder pads in the end zone — but Husker kicker Connor Culp punched through a 23-yard field goal for Nebraska’s 10-0 lead.
McCaffrey finished the first half completing 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and rushing five times for 22 yards. His most dramatic play involved a left-handed throw to freshman running back Marvin Scott, who turned the short toss into a 14-yard gain.
More quick notes from the first half:
» Penn State’s offense struggled to hit any big plays. NU was rarely in tight man coverage against PSU’s receivers, but Clifford, even when he had the wind, didn’t take too many chances. On one key third-down play, he threw the ball into the bleachers. When Penn State tried a play-action pass, Clifford was sacked and stripped of the ball by Williams. He was then replaced by backup Will Levis, a run-first Wildcat-style quarterback.
» Nebraska got Wan’Dale Robinson more involved by playing him at running back. He had eight carries for 26 yards, and four catches for 10 yards in the first half. Nothing explosive, but there were touches, and Robinson converted a fourth-and-3 with a six-yard run that helped set up Culp’s second field goal.
» NU’s fan cutout promotion took up 11 sections inside Memorial Stadium, as more than 6,000 fans had cutouts in the bleachers. Husker stadium personnel also emerged in the concourse entrances to release traditional red balloons when Nebraska scored its first touchdown of the game.
» The Huskers had a huge special teams edge in the first half, especially with its kickoff game. Taylor-Britt also returned a wayward PSU punt 25 yards into Nittany Lion territory to help set up NU’s final points of the first half.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Penn State in first home game of the season
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!