Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Bunnies won two of three last week as he had games of 30, 21 and 28 points.

Cole Siems, Tri County: With 29 points in a 53-39 win over Centennial, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader (1,368 points). The record had stood for almost 40 years.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Had 18 of his career-high 35 points in the final quarter of a 54-50 win over Bellevue East.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: Led the Titans to a 64-50 win at Blair in their season opener by scoring 25 of his 33 points in the second half.

Carson Borzekofski, Southern: His 25 points led a 51-35 win over Deshler.

Jackson McGinnis, Central City: Had 30 points in a 73-71 loss to Boone Central.

Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport: On 10-of-13 shooting, he scored 20 points in a 53-48 win over Hemingford.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Had 31 points in a 73-66 win over Bertrand.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Scored 35 points in a 70-62 win over Beatrice.