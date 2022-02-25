Nebraska lawmakers advance payout boost for officers killed on duty

LINCOLN (AP) — Families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty could get a one-time, $250,000 payment from the state under a bill that Nebraska lawmakers advanced Friday.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 32-6 vote. The bill by State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln would increase the payout from the current $50,000.

Some lawmakers objected to the increase, arguing that it was politically motivated and that communities often take care of their own. Morfeld, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, is running for Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln. Morfeld said he introduced the bill because he doesn’t believe the current payout is large enough.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, said the measure offers recognition to families with loved ones who have sacrificed their lives on duty. The measure would apply to public safety officers, including police officers, probation officers, firefighters, emergency care providers, prison staffers and others.