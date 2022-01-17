Nebraska linebacker Will Honas entering transfer portal

Nebraska’s most veteran player is entering the transfer portal.

Inside linebacker Will Honas announced on Monday his intention to play his seventh – and final – season of college football elsewhere. The defender suffered a knee injury in spring practice last year that cost him the entire 2021 campaign and also missed the majority of 2018 following an injury.

“It’s been an honor to rep the N and be a part of the Blackshirt defense for the past four years,” Honas said in part. “… This is not an easy decision because of how special it is to play for the University of Nebraska.”

Honas, originally from Wichita, Kansas, played two years at Butler C.C. before choosing the Huskers over Iowa and Wisconsin as a sought-after prospect in the 2018 cycle. He broke out in 2019, finishing second on the team with 73 tackles, and was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020 with 57 tackles including a team-best 6.5 stops for loss.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in October he would welcome back Honas, who turns 24 later this month.

“He’s been a big part of the team going back,” Frost said then. “I’ve just got my fingers crossed he can get healthy and get back out there for us.”