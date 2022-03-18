Nebraska native makes Lincoln the setting of new novel

What does a popular Southern California influencer do when she’s the target of cyberbullying?

She runs away to Lincoln. At least, if she’s Vivi Marx, she does.

In Ladette Randolph’s latest novel, “Private Way,” Marx finds herself overwhelmed with her online life and wants to return to a simpler existence. Fond memories draw her back to her grandmother’s hometown of Lincoln.

There, Marx finds a sense of community like never before.

Though Randolph now lives in Boston, her own experiences in Nebraska shaped her story. Randolph grew up on a ranch near the Sandhills, and she’s lived in Lincoln and near Cortland.

Randolph said her experience living in different places led her to explore the importance of good neighbors in "Private Way."

“They’re not always friends, but they’re people that you trust, and they’re people that trust you,” Randolph said. “It’s a really important relationship.”

Several businesses show up in the book that readers might recognize, Randolph said, as well as notable Nebraskans, such as former Sen. Ernie Chambers.

Marx also makes a trek to Red Cloud and discovers a world full of lessons from Nebraska author Willa Cather.

“Private Way” is Randolph’s fifth book, and like the last four, it pays homage to all things Nebraska. Randolph said she writes about her home state because of its familiarity and beautiful landscape. But she also feels like her Boston friends have a few things to learn from her home state, she said.

“It’s easy to overlook small places, but I just keep insisting that they exist,” she said. “They matter.”

After eight years of writing, editing and rewriting, Randolph’s book was published by the University of Nebraska Press this month.

Courtney Ochsner, assistant acquisitions editor at the University of Nebraska Press, said she was able to connect with the setting of the book immediately when she received the manuscript.

Ochsner included “Private Way” in the Flyover Fiction series, a collection of works that pay homage to the Great Plains.

Randolph has an amazing talent for creating a sense of place, Ochsner said, so she expects Nebraskans will be able to appreciate “Private Way” for its realness.

“It’s fun to see familiar things pop up in it,” Ochsner said. “It’s all very relatable, and it makes you appreciate where you’re from even more.”

Randolph said she hopes readers of her novel will appreciate their home for all its quirks and flaws.

“It’s celebrating a place as a place,” Randolph said.