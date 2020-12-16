 Skip to main content
Nebraska stat leaders
Nebraska stat leaders

Nebraska LEADERS

PASSING ;Pct.; Yards ;TD; Int.

Martinez; 68.3; 800; 3; 1

McCaffrey; 63.2; 466; 1; 6

Team; 65.7; 1,266; 4; 7

Opp.; 65.6; 1,614; 10; 4

RUSHING ;Att.; Yards;Avg. ;TD

Martinez; 68; 364; 5.4; 5

McCaffrey; 65; 364; 5.6; 3

Mills; 59; 205; 3.5; 3

Team; 276; 1,246; 4.5; 12

Opp.; 295; 1,226; 4.2; 14

RECEIVING; No. ;Yards; Avg. ;TD;

Robinson; 45; 382; 8.5; 0

Allen; 16; 214; 13.4; 1

Betts; 12 ;131; 11.0; 1

Team ;132; 1,266; 9.6; 4

Opp.; 141; 1,614; 11.5; 10

DEFENSE; Solo ;Ast.; Total; TFL

Domann ;34; 22; 56; 5 1⁄2

Honas ;25; 24; 49; 5

Williams; 33; 14; 47; 4

Dismuke ;27; 17 ;44; 4

SACKS

Honas; 3;Reimer; 2

INTERCEPTIONS

Farmer; 2;Taylor-Britt, Bootle 1

Nebraska SCHEDULE

Oct. 24; at Ohio State; L, 52-17

Oct. 31; Wisconsin; canceled

Nov. 7; at Northwestern; L, 21-13

Nov. 14; Penn State; W, 30-23

Nov. 21; Illinois; L, 41-23

Nov. 27; at Iowa; L, 26-20

Dec. 5; at Purdue; W, 37-27

Dec. 12; Minnesota; L, 24-17

Dec. 18; at Rutgers; 6:30 p.m.

