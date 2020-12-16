Nebraska stat leaders

Nebraska LEADERS
PASSING ;Pct.; Yards ;TD; Int.
Martinez; 68.3; 800; 3; 1
McCaffrey; 63.2; 466; 1; 6
Team; 65.7; 1,266; 4; 7
Opp.; 65.6; 1,614; 10; 4
RUSHING ;Att.; Yards;Avg. ;TD
Martinez; 68; 364; 5.4; 5
McCaffrey; 65; 364; 5.6; 3
Mills; 59; 205; 3.5; 3
Team; 276; 1,246; 4.5; 12
Opp.; 295; 1,226; 4.2; 14
RECEIVING; No. ;Yards; Avg. ;TD;
Robinson; 45; 382; 8.5; 0
Allen; 16; 214; 13.4; 1
Betts; 12 ;131; 11.0; 1
Team ;132; 1,266; 9.6; 4
Opp.; 141; 1,614; 11.5; 10
DEFENSE; Solo ;Ast.; Total; TFL
Domann ;34; 22; 56; 5 1⁄2
Honas ;25; 24; 49; 5
Williams; 33; 14; 47; 4
Dismuke ;27; 17 ;44; 4
SACKS
Honas; 3;Reimer; 2
INTERCEPTIONS
Farmer; 2;Taylor-Britt, Bootle 1
Nebraska SCHEDULE
Oct. 24; at Ohio State; L, 52-17
Oct. 31; Wisconsin; canceled
Nov. 7; at Northwestern; L, 21-13
Nov. 14; Penn State; W, 30-23
Nov. 21; Illinois; L, 41-23
Nov. 27; at Iowa; L, 26-20
Dec. 5; at Purdue; W, 37-27
Dec. 12; Minnesota; L, 24-17
Dec. 18; at Rutgers; 6:30 p.m.
