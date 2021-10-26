Nebraska's largest solar farm planned east of Lincoln is looking to clear final zoning hurdles

Ranger Power, which is based in Chicago, is a relatively new company and has only one solar farm that's currently operating, in Michigan. But it has a number of projects in development across the Midwest.

Harris said there is a huge appetite for renewable energy from large corporate users, including ones such as Facebook that have built data centers in the Omaha area.

It's widely believed that Ranger may be hoping to sell power to the Google data center that's planned near the 56th Street exit off of Interstate 80 north of Lincoln. Power from Ranger's solar farm in Lancaster County is also likely to be attractive to utilities such as LES, Omaha Public Power District and Nebraska Public Power District, which have renewable energy goals to meet.

Harris said the company does not have any power purchase agreements in place yet, but he said it has talked to all of the state's major utilities.

Ranger has not spoken to any out-of-state utilities, as officials believe there will be a market for all of the power generated to stay in the state.