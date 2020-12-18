Nebraska's report card

RUN OFFENSE
Nebraska shoved Rutgers’ front all over the place, gashing the Scarlet Knights again and again with a dose of read option from Adrian Martinez and gut busters from Dedrick Mills, looking as healthy as he has since 2019. The Huskers committed to more of a downhill attack with the pistol formation. Toss plays and quarterback powers? We like it. Minus the fumbles. Fumbles stink and fumbles count and they’re about the only thing dragging down this grade. GRADE: A-minus
PASS OFFENSE
Good things happened. No arguing that. Martinez’s touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson — a laser on a slant — was a heck of a play. The scheme continues to produce open receivers, especially at tight end, where Austin Allen and Jack Stoll enjoyed nice games. Some of the wrinkles shown this game — getting Wan’Dale Robinson a wide open wheel route for 18 — are really nice. A 85.7% completion rate is really nice, too, even if Rutgers defense seemed to have an empty gas tank in the second half. But pass blocking is part of pass offense, and so is throwing to guys in the right jerseys. Two interceptions? Not good. Three sacks? Not good. GRADE: B-minus
RUN DEFENSE
One bad bust — that we’re almost tempted to chalk up to a weird defensive alignment that seemed to think a punt was coming — accounted for quite a bit of the damage on the ground. Otherwise, Rutgers wasn’t able to pop any runs, and didn’t consistently stay on schedule with designed quarterback runs from Johnny Langan. Nick Henrich — filling in for Luke Reimer — played well. As did Will Honas, Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne. GRADE: B-plus
PASS DEFENSE
A 50-yard bomb on the game’s first play didn’t help. Neither did a couple of completions on other drives. Cam Taylor-Britt had several decent plays on screen passes, and the Huskers logged a couple of sacks from Pheldarius Payne and Caleb Tannor. Taylor-Britt’s high-point interception in the fourth quarter was also nice. The lack of an elite pass rush forces Nebraska’s pass defense to back off a little, lest it get beat too often over the top. Since NU didn't really address the issue in recruiting, perhaps the transfer portal holds the answer. GRADE B
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nebraska did the one thing it couldn’t — give up a kickoff return for a touchdown to THE SAME GUY WHO DID IT LAST YEAR TO NU. That’d be Aaron Cruickshank, who played last season for Wisconsin. NU knew, kicked it to him and didn’t come close to tackling him. On the other kickoffs, Connor Culp, as good of a placekicker as he is, had to resort to a sky right kickoff to keep the ball away from Cruickshank. The result? RU started drives at its 36, 44 and 50. It was the usual trash on kickoff return, where Nebraska can’t manage to block or execute a successful return and keeps self-imposing penalties. NU got beat, badly on a fake punt run. Again. On Rutgers’ two-point conversion — which is essentially a special teams event — coach Scott Frost couldn’t get a timeout fast enough, so Nebraska’s defense was caught off guard by Rutgers’ speed of play. GRADE: F
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
Nebraska was clearly the fresher, healthier, more physical team, and once it overcame its many, many mistakes in the first 2½ quarters, it rolled over the Scarlet Knights with a superior run game. The Huskers’ offensive braintrust of Scott Frost and Matt Lubick kept Rutgers off balance with a variety of runs – going in all different directions — and play-action passes off of those runs. The defensive plan, aside from that odd fourth-and-1, was solid. NU has a tendency to get in its own way — players and coaches — but on a short week, this was a strong effort from the coaches. GRADE: B
OVERALL
The sheer number of Rutgers’ players on the ground — writhing about in the cold — was a sign of something good for the Huskers. RU packed a punch early. Nebraska took it and sent haymakers back. This is the best Nebraska’s offense has looked since 2018. The question is: Will the guy who made it look good, running back Dedrick Mills, be back? GRADE: B
Grading by Sam McKewon
