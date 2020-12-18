Nebraska's report card

PASS DEFENSE

A 50-yard bomb on the game’s first play didn’t help. Neither did a couple of completions on other drives. Cam Taylor-Britt had several decent plays on screen passes, and the Huskers logged a couple of sacks from Pheldarius Payne and Caleb Tannor. Taylor-Britt’s high-point interception in the fourth quarter was also nice. The lack of an elite pass rush forces Nebraska’s pass defense to back off a little, lest it get beat too often over the top. Since NU didn't really address the issue in recruiting, perhaps the transfer portal holds the answer. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nebraska did the one thing it couldn’t — give up a kickoff return for a touchdown to THE SAME GUY WHO DID IT LAST YEAR TO NU. That’d be Aaron Cruickshank, who played last season for Wisconsin. NU knew, kicked it to him and didn’t come close to tackling him. On the other kickoffs, Connor Culp, as good of a placekicker as he is, had to resort to a sky right kickoff to keep the ball away from Cruickshank. The result? RU started drives at its 36, 44 and 50. It was the usual trash on kickoff return, where Nebraska can’t manage to block or execute a successful return and keeps self-imposing penalties. NU got beat, badly on a fake punt run. Again. On Rutgers’ two-point conversion — which is essentially a special teams event — coach Scott Frost couldn’t get a timeout fast enough, so Nebraska’s defense was caught off guard by Rutgers’ speed of play. GRADE: F