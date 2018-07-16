Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Monday, July 16, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

DJ’s Dugout East 7, Pace Post 331 2: Alex Pavon had two hits and two RBIs and Tanner Matt had two hits and three RBIs for DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East).

Blair Post 154 8, Fort Calhoun Post 348 0: Jason Stewart picked up the win for Blair.

Four Aces Eagles 10, Wayne 8: Camron Boone was 3 for 4 with a run-scoring double for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Four Aces Eagles 10, Wayne 5: Jonah Spencer was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a double for Four Aces Eagles.

TOURNAMENTS

GOPHER CLASSIC

Sweet 16

Medicine Man Pharmacy 11, Maple Grove (Minn.) 3: Riley Kirkpatrick earned the win, and Tanner Lukowski and Colton Sudbeck each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Elite Eight

Excelsior (Minn.) 8, Medicine Man Pharmacy 0: Omaha Skutt finished the 96-team tournament in fifth place with a 6-1 record.

MID-AMERICA PREMIER

Nixa (Mo.) 8, OrthoNebraska 2: Grady Hatton had two hits and a walk while Aiden Young added a triple for OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn).

