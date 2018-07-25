The pairings have been set for the American Legion state baseball tournaments that begin Saturday.

The Class A tournament will consist of 16 teams at two sites. The American Division will be played at Legion Field in Elkhorn. The National Division will be contested at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

Division winners will meet Aug. 4 to determine the Class A state champion. Both of those final teams will advance to the Central Plains Regional beginning Aug. 8 in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The eight-team Class B tournament will be played at Wayne, and the eight-team Class C tourney will be at Albion.

Class A

American Division (at Elkhorn)

Saturday

» Hastings Five Points Bank vs. Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South), 10 a.m.

» DJs Dugout West (Bellevue West) vs. Gretna Post 216, 1 p.m.

» KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) vs. Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), 4 p.m.

» OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) vs. Roof-Tech (Millard West), 7 p.m.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7.

Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7.

Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7.

Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary)

National Division (at Columbus)

Schedule not yet finalized.

Class B

At Wayne

Saturday

» Alliance vs. Hickman, 10 a.m.

» Bennington vs. McCook, 1 p.m.

» Springfield Prime Time Sports vs. Wahoo, 4 p.m.

» Wayne vs. Schwisow Construction (Lincoln Lutheran), 7 p.m.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7.

Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7.

Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7.

Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

Class C

At Albion

Saturday

» Gordon-Rushville vs. Creighton, 11 a.m.

» David City vs. Alma, 2 p.m.

» Pender vs. DCB, 5 p.m.

» Albion vs. Wilber, 8 p.m.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8.

Monday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8.

Tuesday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8.

Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

