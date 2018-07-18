The Millard South diamond was a busy place Wednesday at the first “Pro Day” for American Legion players.
It gave athletes from the three Millard high schools who will graduate in 2019 or 2020 an opportunity to show their stuff in front of several college coaches. About 75 players attended the event.
The workout was a joint effort of Millard South’s Greg Geary, Millard North’s Dave Cork and Millard West’s Steve Frey. All three were in attendance to make sure things ran smoothly in the event’s first year.
“We brainstormed the idea and talked to a lot of college coaches about it,” Cork said. “It’s nice that they get a chance to see these players all at the same time.”
There was no cost to the players.
Nebraska, Creighton and UNO were among the schools that sent coaches.
“We’re just trying to get these kids some exposure,” Geary said. “If things work out, hopefully we can do this every year.”
There was one light moment when a throw to second base from a Millard North catcher accidentally nailed a Millard South assistant.
“Hey, we’re not supposed to be rivals today,” someone yelled.
Digging the tournament
A final word about the 96-team Gopher Classic, which was won by the Legion team from Millard West (Roof Tech) on Tuesday.
The tourney in Minneapolis was first played in 1977. Eight teams competed that year.
The event has grown into the largest Legion tournament in the nation, with the teams competing at 16 sites. It’s been run all 41 years by Jim Peck.
“It was a pretty modest beginning for us,” he said. “But we’re proud of what it’s become.”
Peck added that he was impressed by the continuing quality of play from Nebraska teams. This year, three teams — Millard West, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Skutt — reached the final eight.
“That’s really good,” he said. “And the team that won it (Millard West) really earned it this year.”
The Wildcats rallied from a six-run deficit against the Rapid City (S.D.) Hardhats to win the championship 8-7 on a two-run walk-off home run by Max Anderson.
Getting it done
Some recent top performances from the senior Legion ranks:
Nate Schwanke, Omaha Concordia: Posted his sixth win this summer against Waverly.
Garrett Kennedy, Roof-Tech (Millard West): Had six RBIs in a victory over Moorhead, Minnesota.
Alex Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East): Had three RBIs in a win over the PACE Packers.
Hunter Scruggs, Papillion Pinnacle Bank: Homered twice in a win over Five Points Bank White.
Cade Povich, DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West): Struck out eight in a win over DJ’s East.
Trey Asher, Hastings Five Points Bank: Earned the victory in one game Saturday and delivered the winning RBI in the other.
Cole Patterson, Millard Sox Black: Had a grand slam in a win over Primetime Sports.
Connor Weis, DiGiorgio’s (Omaha Gross): Had two RBIs and the pitching win against Lincoln Judds.
Jonah Spencer, Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central): Had three RBIs in a win over Wayne.
Matthew Draper, ETC Knights (Elkhorn Mount Michael): Had four hits in a win over York Cornerstone Bank.
Josh Heser, Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt): Belted a grand slam in a win over Wayzata, Minnesota.
Cole Schumacher, Bennington Post 266: Tossed a two-hitter in a win over Lincoln U-Stop.
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
