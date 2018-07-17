Max Anderson belted a two-run walk-off home run Tuesday to lift Roof-Tech (Millard West) to an 8-7 win over South Dakota power Rapid City in the championship game of the Gopher Classic.

Roof-Tech trailed 6-0 in the final before rallying. The Wildcats scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth before Anderson’s home run won it in the seventh.

“That was fun,’’ Roof-Tech coach Steve Frey said. “We were behind by six runs in two tournament games and fought back to win.’’

The 34-6 Wildcats defeated Excelsior (Minnesota) 15-1 in a semifinal game earlier Tuesday to advance to the championship. Rapid City automatically moved into the final when its semifinal opponent, Fargo (North Dakota), had to forfeit because of a scheduling conflict.

Trailing Rapid City 7-6 entering the final inning, Paul Hinton led off with a double. Anderson then followed with his game-winning home run.

“Their pitcher kept throwing him fastballs,’’ Frey said. “Then Max caught up to one.’’

Hinton and Anderson each had three hits and scored twice. Anderson also had four RBIs.

“To win this tournament is really something,’’ Frey said. “I can’t say enough about the way our guys battled the whole time.’’

The 96-team Gopher Classic, played in Minneapolis, is the largest American Legion baseball tournament in the nation.

The Wildcats will return to action Friday as the Class A Area tournaments begin.

Also:

Big Fred’s Mustangs 6, DJ’s Dugout West 1: Mark Schomers had two hits, and Ryan Obrecht drove in two for Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).

