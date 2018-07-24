It would be accurate to say the 52’s Patriots strong-armed their way to the American Legion Area A-3 tournament title.
The team from Millard South defeated the DJ’s Dugout West Thunderbirds (Bellevue West) 5-0 Tuesday night in the championship game at Brown Park. The Patriots outscored their opponents 30-2 in four tourney games to advance to the 16-team Class A state tournament.
As the Area runner-up, DJ’s Dugout also qualifies for state.
“All of our pitchers did a great job,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “And Jarrett came through for us tonight.”
Right-hander Jarrett Novak gave the 52’s six strong innings against the Thunderbirds. He gave up two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking none.
“He’s a young kid, and we’ve been trying to get him to pound the zone,” Geary said. “He did that and let his defense do the work for him.”
Novak said it helped that he already knew the Patriots would be heading to state despite the outcome.
“That helped me relax a little bit,” he said. “I wanted to challenge the hitters, and my curve was really on point.”
The 52’s took command with a four-run second. Noah Greise had a two-run single, Dylan Guinzy added an RBI groundout and another run scored on an error.
A fifth run came home in the fifth when Drew Wessel reached on an error and scored on a double to left by Andrew Staebell. The Thunderbirds escaped further damage by turning an inning-ending double play.
That was more than enough run support for Novak, who will be a junior in the fall. He retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and got out of jams in the fifth and the sixth.
The Thunderbirds threatened in the seventh against reliever Staebell but couldn’t score after loading the bases. A flyout and a strikeout ended the game and preserved the shutout, the Patriots’ second straight in the tourney.
DJ’s Dugout coach Jason Shockey said it was a tough game to play after defeating the team from Omaha South one night earlier, a victory that guaranteed the Thunderbirds’ trip to state.
“Last night was an emotional game for us,” he said. “It was huge for us to get to state, and I think there was a big sense of relief when we got that victory.”
Novak said the 52’s wanted to reach the state tournament as the Area champions. The Patriots finished as the runner-up to Omaha Creighton Prep at the state tourney in the spring.
“The way the spring ended has been a big motivator for us this summer,” he said. “We really want to win state.”
The Patriots will compete in the eight-team National Division that begins Saturday in Columbus.
The Thunderbirds advance to play in the eight-team American Division that starts Saturday at Legion Field in Elkhorn.
52’s Patriots................040 010 0—5 7 3
DJ’s Dugout West.........000 000 0—0 3 3
W: Novak. L: Anderson. 2B: 52’s, Staebell, Gilin; DJ’s, Savine.
