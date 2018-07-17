Check out the full schedules for the Nebraska American Legion area baseball tournaments.
* * *
Class A
Area 1, at Omaha Skutt
Friday: C&H Construction Black Bulldogs, bye; SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373 vs. Amerilawn Titans, 1 p.m.; Woodhouse Storm Post 211 vs. Omaha Bryan Post 339, 4 p.m.; Dave’s Auto Repair Huskies vs. Medicine Man Pharmacy SkyHawks, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Elimination games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 2, at Fricke Field (Papillion)
Friday: KB Building Services vs. Five Points Bank White, 1:30 p.m.; Big Fred’s Mustangs vs. Four Aces Kwik Stop Eagles, 4:30; Millard Sox Gold vs. Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 7:30. Saturday: Losers bracket game, 1:30 p.m.; Big Fred’s Four Aces loser vs. KB-Five Points winner, 4:30; winners bracket game, 7:30. Sunday: Games at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30. Monday: Game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 3, at Brown Park
Friday: DJs Dugout East vs. DiGiorgios, 3 p.m.; DJs Dugout West vs. PACE Packers, 5:30; 52s Patriots vs. Pyramid Roofing Vikings, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game, 1 p.m.; DJs Dugout East-DiGiorgios loser vs. 52s Patriots-Pyramid Roofing winner, 3:30; winners bracket game, 6. Sunday: Games at 1 p.m. and 3:30; Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 4, at Millard West
Friday: Five Points Bank Blue vs. Wolfe Electric, 1 p.m.; C&H Construction Silver vs. OrthoNebraska Antlers, 4; Roof Tech vs. Millard Sox Black, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game, 1 p.m.; C& H Silver-OrthoNebraska loser vs. Five Points-Wolfe Electric winner, 4; winners bracket game, 7. Sunday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 4 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 5, at Sherman (Lincoln)
Friday: Lincoln U-Stop, bye; Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.; Lincoln Pinnacle Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 4; Empire N&F vs. Union Bank, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Tuesday: Championship, 4 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 6, at Gretna
Friday: Columbus vs. Norfolk, 5 p.m.; Fremont First State Bank vs. Grand Island Home Federal, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game, 2 p.m.; Gretna vs. Columbus-Norfolk winner, 5. Sunday: Losers bracket game, 2 p.m.; winners bracket game, 5. Monday: Game at 5 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 7, at Lexington
Friday: North Platte First National Bank vs. Kearney Runza, 5 p.m.; Scottsbluff Westco vs. Lexington Pinnacle Bank, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game, 4 p.m.; Hastings Five Points Bank vs. FNB-Runza winner, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket game, 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Elimination game, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Class B
Area 1, at Beatrice
(Bracket has not been finalized)
Area 2, at Ashland
Friday: Springfield Prime Time Sports, bye; ETC Knights vs. Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka, 2 p.m.; Techmeyer Financial vs. Nebraska City, 5; Valparaiso vs. Ashland, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 3, at Omaha Roncalli
(Bracket has not been finalized)
Area 4, at York
Friday: Lincoln Lutheran, bye; Columbus Lakeview vs. Seward, 1 p.m.; Aurora vs. York Cornerstone, 4; Lincoln Parkview Christrian vs. Central City, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 5, at West Point
Friday: O’Neill vs. Wayne, 2 p.m.; Waterloo-Valley vs. Wahoo, 5; West Point vs. Schuyler, 8. Saturday: Loser bracket game 2 p.m.; other games TBA. Sunday: Games at 1 p.m. and 4. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 6, at Holdrege
Friday: Gothenburg, bye; Broken Bow vs. Cozad, 2 p.m.; Doniphan-Trubull vs. McCook, 4:30; Minden vs. Holdrege, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4:30 and 7:30. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4:30 and 7. Monday: Games at 1 p.m. and 3:30. Tuesday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 7, at Chadron
Friday: Sidney vs. Chadron, 3 p.m.; Ogallala vs. Gering, 5:30. Saturday: Loser bracket game, 1 p.m.; Alliance vs. Sidney-Chadron winner, 3:30. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket game at 3:30. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Class C
Area 1, at Crofton
Friday: Neligh vs. Madison, 10 a.m.; Atkinson vs. Plainview, 1 p.m.; Osmond vs. Creighton, 4; Crofton vs. Hartington, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 2, at Wakefield
Friday: Pender vs. Stanton, 10 a.m.; Battle Creek vs. Ponca, 1 p.m.; Laurel vs. Wisner, 4; Pierce vs. Wakefield, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 5:30 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 3, at Tekamah
Friday: David City, bye; Louisville/Weeping Water vs. Hooper-Scribner, noon; Yutan vs. North Bend/MB, 3 p.m.; Tekamah-Herman vs. Albion, 6. Saturday: Losers bracket game at noon; winners bracket games at 3 and 6. Sunday: Losers bracket games at noon and 3 p.m.; winners bracket game at 6. Monday: Games at 3 p.m. and 6. Tuesday: Championship, 6 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 4, at Beaver Crossing
Friday: Twin River vs. Adams-Sterling, 11 a.m.; Wymore vs. Pleasant Dale, 2 p.m.; Tecumseh vs. Wilber, 5; Malcolm vs. Utica-Beaver Crossing, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5:30 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 5, at Sutton
Friday: Superior vs. DCB, 11 a.m.; PWG vs. St. Paul, 2 p.m.; BDS vs. Geneva, 5; Wood River vs. Sutton, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 6, at Shelton
Friday: Ord vs. Curtis, noon; Loup City vs. Bertrand-Loomis, 2:30 p.m.; Alma vs. Overton, 5:30; Shelton vs. Ravenna, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket games at noon and 2:30 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 7:30. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m.; second game to follow (if necessary).
Area 7, at Gordon
Friday: Bridgeport vs. Morrill, 2 p.m.; Valentine vs. Imperial, 4:45; Gordon vs. Ainsworth, 7:30. Saturday: Game times TBA. Sunday: Games at 4:45 p.m. and 7:30. Monday: Game at 4:45 p.m. (at Rushville). Tuesday: Championship, 4:45 p.m. (at Rushville); second game to follow (if necessary).
