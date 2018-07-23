LINCOLN — Quinn Weidemann got to enjoy one more all-star game in Nebraska before heading to Wyoming.
The former Omaha Westside standout finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists to help the Red team earn an 84-72 win in the Nebraska Coaches Association girls all-star game Monday night at Lincoln North Star.
“It’s been a blast,” Weidemann said of the NCA all-star experience. “It’s really fun to play with a bunch of girls that really love to play basketball.”
Weidemann, who will head to Wyoming next month to begin her college career, set the early tone by scoring five first-quarter points to help the Red team grab a lead it maintained most of the night.
The Red squad used a 15-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 19-8 lead. The Blue team was 3 of 17 from the field at that point.
In the second quarter, Weidemann got the chance to guard Platteview’s Payton Brotzki, who will play this winter for Creighton. Brotzki finished with a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds.
“It’s always fun going against Payton, trying to guard her,” Weidemann said. “It’s always tough, she’s a great player.”
The Blue grabbed a brief 46-44 lead four minutes into the second half. But the Red put together runs of 14-3 and 12-3 over the next 10 minutes and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Lincoln Christian’s Chloe Dworak, who will play at Creighton with Brotzki, also scored 12 points for the Red as she scored all her points in the second quarter.
Lincoln East’s Alli Roh added 12 points and 19 rebounds for the Red, which got outrebounded 73-56. But the Blue squad shot just 28.2 percent from the field.
Mitchell’s Jori Peters, who will play at Chadron State, added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Blue.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Blue........14 23 17 18 — 72 Red.........21 19 22 22 — 84 Blue: Payton Brotzki (Platteview) 8-25 1-2 19, Brooke Carlson (Elkhorn) 1-7 2-4 4, Claire Cornell (Elm Creek) 3-15 1-1 7, Maggie Feehan (Scotus) 1-7 0-0 2, Mackenzie Koepke (Lincoln Lutheran) 1-8 1-2 3, Bailey Kraus (West Holt) 2-7 1-2 5, Raeleigh Menke (Friend) 2-7 3-4 7, Jori Peters (Mitchell) 4-7 0-0 10, Regan Sankey (Lincoln East) 4-9 0-0 8, Taryn Scheef (Wahoo) 0-1 0-0 0, Ali Smith (Ord) 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Wemhoff (Humphrey St. Francis) 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 29-103 9-15 72. Red: Taylor Beacom (Papio South) 3-8 0-0 6, Chloe Dworak (Lincoln Christian) 5-11 0-0 12, Delani Fahey (Ord) 1-4 3-4 5, Lexis Haase (GACC) 2-8 0-0 6, Kylie Hammer (Wayne) 4-6 0-0 9, Lauren RIley (York) 3-8 0-0 7, Alli Roh (Lincoln East) 6-14 0-0 12, Faith Ross (Gretna) 0-3 0-0 0, Sam Shepard (Fremont) 4-9 0-0 9, Carly Sutherland (Pierce) 3-7 0-0 6, Quinn Weidemann (Omaha Westside) 5-11 1-1 12. Totals.36-89 84. 3-point goals: Blue 5-30 (Peters 2-2, Brotzki 2-8, Carlson 1-1, Scheef 0-1, Kraus 0-1, Wemhoff 0-1, Feehan 0-2, Menke 0-2, Sankey 0-3, Cornell 0-3, Koepke 0-6); Red 8-34 (Dworak 2-3, Haase 2-7, Hammer 1-1, Weidemann 1-3, Shepard 1-4, Riley 1-5, Sutherland 0-1, Fahey 0-2, Roh 0-2, Beacom 0-3, Ross 0-3).. Rebounds: Blue 73 (Wemhoff 13); Red 56 (Roh 19). Assists: Blue 14 (Peters, Koepke 3); Red 17 (Weidemann, Roh 3). Turnovers: Blue 11, Red 8. Total fouls: Blue 4, Red 10.
Close
Lincoln East's Alli Roh, left, goes up for a shot as Elkhorn's Brooke Carlson defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Omaha Westside's Quinn Weidemann shoots as Platteview's Payton Brotzki defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game.
York's Lauren Riley shoots during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Pierce's Carly Sutherland shoots the ball as Lincoln Lutheran's Mackenzie Koepke defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista South's Taylor Beacom shoots as Mitchell's Jori Peters defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Wayne's Kylie Hammer shoots between Elm Creek's Claire Cornell, left, and Columbus Scotus' Maggie Feehan during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkm Creek's Clair Cornell takes a shot as Ord's Delani Fahey defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkhorn's Brooke Carlson goes in for a shot as Lincoln East's Ali Roh defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkhorn's Bailey Kraus goes in for a shot as Lincoln East's Ali Roh defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Humphrey St. Francis' Logan Wemhoff ,left, Platteview's Payton Brotzki, centerr and Lincoln East's Alli Roh go up for a rebound during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Grand Island's LeBeck Warren shoots the ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Lincoln East's Jordan Janssen takes a shot as Logan View's Ben Moxness defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Kearney's Kanon Koster, right, and O'Neill's Alex Thramer go up for a ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Millard South's Tyrell Carroll (bottom) and Lincoln East's Sam Griesel go for a lose ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Kearney's Kanon Koster dunks the ball as Nebraska City
Lourdes' Quinten Vasa defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista's Peyton Priest dribbles the ball as Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Platteview's Brady Heiman shoots as Norris' Mike Wardy defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Millard South's Tyrell Carroll loses the ball to a defender during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista's Peyton Priest and Logan View's Ben Moxness try to keep the ball in play during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Lincoln East's Alli Roh, left, goes up for a shot as Elkhorn's Brooke Carlson defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Omaha Westside's Quinn Weidemann shoots as Platteview's Payton Brotzki defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game.
York's Lauren Riley shoots during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Pierce's Carly Sutherland shoots the ball as Lincoln Lutheran's Mackenzie Koepke defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista South's Taylor Beacom shoots as Mitchell's Jori Peters defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Wayne's Kylie Hammer shoots between Elm Creek's Claire Cornell, left, and Columbus Scotus' Maggie Feehan during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkm Creek's Clair Cornell takes a shot as Ord's Delani Fahey defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkhorn's Brooke Carlson goes in for a shot as Lincoln East's Ali Roh defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Elkhorn's Bailey Kraus goes in for a shot as Lincoln East's Ali Roh defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Humphrey St. Francis' Logan Wemhoff ,left, Platteview's Payton Brotzki, centerr and Lincoln East's Alli Roh go up for a rebound during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Grand Island's LeBeck Warren shoots the ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Lincoln East's Jordan Janssen takes a shot as Logan View's Ben Moxness defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Kearney's Kanon Koster, right, and O'Neill's Alex Thramer go up for a ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Millard South's Tyrell Carroll (bottom) and Lincoln East's Sam Griesel go for a lose ball during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Kearney's Kanon Koster dunks the ball as Nebraska City
Lourdes' Quinten Vasa defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista's Peyton Priest dribbles the ball as Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Platteview's Brady Heiman shoots as Norris' Mike Wardy defends during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Millard South's Tyrell Carroll loses the ball to a defender during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
Papillion-La Vista's Peyton Priest and Logan View's Ben Moxness try to keep the ball in play during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.